Advertisement

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – Get Report fell sharply on Tuesday after close of trading after the homewares retailer said that sales in the same store had dropped 13% in the first two months of its fourth business quarter, adjusted for an unusually late Cyber ​​Monday.

Stocks lost $ 3.10 or 21% to $ 11.75 outside of business hours.

Advertisement

The company said in a statement that comparable sales declined 5.4% in December and January. However, these results included moving the unusually late Cyber ​​Monday shopping week into the fourth quarter. After this adjustment, comparable sales decreased by 13% in the first two months of the fourth quarter.

“We are experiencing short-term pain in our efforts to stabilize the business, including the pressure from business development combined with our own execution challenges,” said Mark J. Tritton, President and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, in the statement.

The company also said, “Stock in certain key categories in Bed Bath & Beyond’s range was too low or out of stock during the period.”

The company said comparable sales from its digital channels rose “about 20%.”

A month ago, Bed Bath & Beyond stocks were hit hard after the retailer posted an unexpected loss for its third quarter and said it would drop its annual forecast due to weakness in the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond posted an adjusted loss of 38 cents per share in the third quarter, while analysts forecast a profit of 2 cents per share for the reporting period. Revenue was $ 2.76 billion, compared to expectations of $ 2.85 billion.

Tritton was appointed CEO in early October with effect from November 4. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Target (TGT) – Get the report.

Advertisement