It seems that Peter Weber from The Bachelor has more famous friends than we thought.

Before Weber became a fan of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and finally the new captain of the current season, Weber was just a Delta Airlines pilot from L.A. who happened to be close friends with not one but TWO famous actresses.

The bachelor Peter Weber | Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Although we already know that he has enjoyed a friendship with Victorious star, Victoria Justice, we were surprised to hear that Weber is also an old friend of this former Disney Channel actress / singer.

This actress has just revealed that she and Weber go far back

Given that he grew up in L.A., it doesn’t come as a shock that Weber had hit the road with a few famous celebrities before he became known with The Bachelorette.

Although we have since heard about his long-standing friendship with Victoria Justice, it was just revealed that Weber also goes far back with the former Shake It Up star, Bella Thorne.

The actress revealed her connection to Weber in an Instagram Story post on February 3, in which she said she tunes into the current season of The Bachelor every week to see her “old family friend” search for his future co-pilot.

Thorne shared this unknown fact with a screenshot of a texting conversation she had with friend Benjamin Mascolo – who recorded and shared The Sun reporter Rachael Ellenbogen on Twitter before it ended.

First I find out that Peter Weber and Victoria Justice grew up randomly together, then I learn that Sydney Hightower & Hannah Brown graduated in the same HS class and now, even more, I discover that Bella Thorne and Pilot Pete somehow way are family friends? #TheBachelor is crazy, man. pic.twitter.com/MjGMV2FQtU

– Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) 4 February 2020

In the chat, Thorne Mascolo said that she would watch the episode as soon as she got home, token: “I am legitimate. can it not. Wait. To. Watch. It.”

In the corner of the screenshot, the actress noted her friendship with Weber by writing: “hahaha if your old family friend is the @bachelornation and you are now obsessed with hahahahah.”

The reality star is no stranger to having famous friends

Although the degree of friendship between Weber and Thorne remains unclear, we know for sure that his connection with Justice is quite deep.

In June 2019, the former Nickelodeon star went to Instagram to reveal that she has known the pilot for years and shared that they have been good friends since they were children.

“So nice to see you today @pilot_pete!”, The actress wrote. “For those of you looking at the Bachelorette, I am sure you know Peter. We have been friends since I was 9 in Florida and our mothers are good friends (so let’s not start crazy rumors ha).”

“We haven’t seen each other for years and it was so nice to catch up and to recall memories,” she continued. “I still have no idea how the show ends! I can’t wait to see, “

Justice and the rest of Bachelor Nation definitely saw how Brown’s season ended – Weber unfortunately came in 3rd place and the former beauty queen became engaged to winner Jed Wyatt, with whom she split up shortly thereafter.

After his heartbreaking departure from the show, Weber got a second chance at love and has since made his mark – and controversial choices – as the new bachelor.

With just a few women left, the Delta pilot has to make some difficult decisions and hopefully he will run away with a woman at the end of it all.

