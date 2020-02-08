Advertisement

There was a time when the pheasant run represented the future of St. Charles as a prime entertainment destination.

The resort, built on a former dairy farm in 1963, was the envy of all other Fox Valley communities in its heyday, former mayor Fred Norris recalls.

It was a backdrop for lavish dates and upscale banquets and appearances by well-known animators. And it got bigger and bigger as founder Edward McArdle brought his vision for the property to life.

For decades, the resort at E. Main St. 4051 flourished and attracted community members, business people, and vacationers. It put St. Charles on the map with its golf course and convention center. It featured the country’s first indoor / outdoor pool and a copy of New Orleans’ Bourbon Street that was two blocks away.

“The synergy we achieved with pheasant running was almost phenomenal,” said Norris. “It was part of our social life. It was part of our economic wellbeing. It was part of the vitality of the community.”

Now his future is in doubt.

The cult property will be auctioned from Monday to Wednesday. Bids start at $ 2 million. This is evident from the listing on the Ten-X Commercial property website.

The site has been up for sale since November, shortly after management announced plans to restructure and lay off 75% of its employees. The 42 remaining employees were informed last month that their jobs were also at risk.

The Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles has expanded over time to include a theater, convention center, hotel tower and various other facilities since it opened in 1963.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the 18.3-hectare site, but St. Charles officials have expressed a desire to partner with the new owner to revitalize the city’s eastern gate.

The news of the upcoming sale is not a shock. The resort has experienced financial turmoil in the past and was subject to enforcement in 2011. It was later bought by an investment group.

Still, anyone who has been to Pheasant Run has a story to tell, regardless of where in the resort’s 57-year history.

Melvin Peterson

Before the property at Route 64 and Kautz Road was a resort, it was a show dairy owned by the famous Col. Edward Baker from St. Charles.

The 98-year-old Melvin Peterson, who was referred to as the city’s hiking history book, lived here.

Before Melvin Peterson, who lives in St. Charles, founded the Wasco Blacksmith workshop, in which he is depicted as an 89-year-old, he worked for Colonel Edward Baker in a show dairy that was later expanded into a pheasant run.

His family moved from Crane Road Farm to Airport Farm, where Peterson started at Baker in the 1930s.

He learned welding and mechanics. He helped run and repair equipment. At the request of local doctors, Baker frequently sent Peterson to bring dozens of fresh eggs to the hospital.

On the other side of town, Peterson’s father took care of Baker’s beloved racehorse Greyhound and worked as a gardener at Hotel Baker.

Roy Peterson, George Bricher, Leonard Heisten, Ben Heisten and James Foley Sr. visit a new dairy and milking machine at the Airport Farm, which was later expanded into the Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

After Baker’s death in 1959, McArdle bought the nearly 180-acre Airport Farm with the intent to build a steakhouse and hotel, as noted in the St. Charles History Museum. The original Baker barn was converted into McArdle’s new restaurant and is still on the site today.

The area has now been opened up – a bit too fast to ask Peterson – but it remains the same close community.

“It all started small and started on site,” said Peterson. “And then it grew, but it grew with the people of St. Charles.”

Maureen Lewis

The pheasant run was only a few miles from her home, but Maureen Lewis, a native of St. Charles, always felt “to escape everyday life” when she drove to her volunteer hostess at the resort’s evening theater.

An almost 180-hectare dairy east of St. Charles was later expanded into the Pheasant Run Resort.

Surrounded by farmland in 1965, the property offered an incomparable experience in the western suburbs.

Lewis remembers strolling down busy Bourbon Street with her current husband Phil before their prom. She remembers her parents’ excitement about having a live music venue in the city and a number of boutiques.

On evenings and weekends, Lewis and other high school girls dressed to greet and seat guests in the dinner theater. They weren’t paid, she said, but they were allowed to watch the shows and eat bread for free.

Maureen Lewis

“It was pretty crazy – that was the word we used back then,” she said. “There was no place like this that you could go to without going to (Chicago).”

As her involvement in the community increased, Lewis attended and organized events at Pheasant Run, including the four-day America in Bloom symposium last year.

But one of her fondest memories is from about 10 years ago when she took her six young grandchildren to spend the night. The school was canceled due to the cold weather and they spent the day swimming in the pool and packing in a hotel room.

“It had a lot to offer,” said Lewis. “I hope someone will come and want to revive it.”

The Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles has been on sale since November and will be auctioned this week.

Susan Keys

The thrill of driving a golf cart around the property as a young girl is a feeling that Susan Keys will never forget.

Her father, Pete Mirkes, has been with the resort from the start and has had 50 years of influence on all aspects of the site and the hotel, she said. He and McArdle had a close bond, a loyalty that dated to when the couple had vacated the land that was to become the golf course.

Keys and her two siblings met with her mother, who worked as a nurse in the evenings and at weekends, when Mirkes was asked to check grass seeds, fix irrigation errors, turn on pumps, or fix storm damage.

And sometimes, she said, it was just a golf cart ride.

From a snowmobile ride in winter to work in high school bourbon street stores, Keys’s childhood memories of Pheasant Run are plentiful. She was hired in 1994 to work with her father, do office work, do paperwork, and find supplies.

It is common for the resort to have generations of family members, Keys said, noting that her brother and sister also worked there. Employees and supervisors supported each other, “pulled together as a team and made the impossible possible.”

“There hasn’t been a place like this and never will be,” she said. “I am forever grateful and honored to have been part of it.”

Terry Robinson

In the years before Pheasant Run was sold in 2014, Edward McArdle remained a visible presence.

The founder of Pheasant Run, Edward McArdle, was a visible figure at St. Charles Resort, according to Terry Robinson.

Former employee Terry Robinson said he and his wife Marian lived in a beautiful apartment at the end of the golf wing, and he often walked around the grounds with his pet dog to joke and talk to guests.

“He just loved seeing people having fun at his resort,” said Robinson. “He was a really unique person.”

Some of her employees were intimidated by McArdle, but he liked Robinson, who worked for the family at Pheasant Run and its corporate headquarters for about 20 years.

Before McArdle died, his son and the company’s CEO, David McArdle, asked Robinson to monitor his parents’ care and move them from their Pheasant Run apartment. She saw responsibility as an honor.

Terry Robinson has fond memories of working for the McArdle family when they owned and operated the St. Charles’ Pheasant Run Resort.

Robinson was still working at corporate headquarters when Pheasant Run was taken over by a new owner – a sad time for McArdles and employees. Business had shrunk noticeably, and keeping aging property was becoming increasingly difficult, she said, but she was always proud to work there.

“They treated us like family and empowered us to do everything we can to keep the guests happy,” said Robinson. “I have nothing but beautiful memories.”

