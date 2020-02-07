Advertisement

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 10:16 p.m. EST

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You see them on the news every day for a few minutes, but before you step in front of the camera, every forecast for the NewsChannel 9 Storm team is carefully prepared.

“We look at mountains and mountains of data every day and sometimes even in the middle of a show,” said Jim Teske, chief meteorologist at NewsChannel 9.

This is one of the reasons why the NewsChannel 9 Storm team has been the most accurate weather forecast in Central New York for eight years.

“We don’t want to be wrong, but sometimes we really don’t try and put our heart and soul into it,” said Kate Thornton, meteorologist at News Channel 9. “We’re not just sticking our heads out and taking a wild guess. “

“We are obviously not always right. I am frustrated when my forecast is not correct. I try to explain why it is not correct,” said meteorologist John DiPasquale.

When they’re not in the studio, NewsChannel 9 meteorologists are on site to experience the weather firsthand.

“I love being outside in the elements,” said news channel 9 meteorologist Lindsay Raychel. “I think soil coverage is very important, and I like meeting a lot of people and learning how the weather affects them and what they look at in each forecast.”

NewsChannel 9 meteorologists are always on the lookout for you.

“At this time of year, they live and breathe what we say and what we show on the radar,” said Teske.

Meteorologists need to be proficient in their math and science skills to make a prediction. Sometimes, however, the biggest challenge for NewsChannel 9 morning meteorologists is: “Get up at two in the morning,” said Thornton.

Raychel added: “The hours. They’re far from normal, so my sleep schedule is far from normal, but I like being that smiling face to keep everyone on their feet. “

So next time you read the news to see what the weather will be like for that day, you are grateful to our hard-working team of meteorologists.

