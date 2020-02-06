Advertisement

As part of its fourth quarter 2019 earnings report, Bell announced that it is partnering with Nokia for 5G network devices.

“As part of our mobile 5G strategy, Bell today announced our first 5G network equipment contract with long-term partner Nokia,” the company wrote.

“Bell is ready to deliver the first 5G service in urban centers across Canada as the next generation of smartphones comes to market in 2020, and will use 5G access speed, capacity and coverage as an additional 5G radio spectrum, including in 3.5 GHz band, continue to improve. will be available this year through the federal government’s spectrum auction process. “

According to Bell, Nokia has developed into a leading international provider of 5G network solutions with more than 60 commercial 5G contracts with mobile operators worldwide.

The network operator notes that a WLAN-CI ratio of around 9 to 10 percent is expected during the 5G creation cycle.

Mirko Bibic, CEO and President of BCE, notes that this is Bell’s “first” 5G partnership.

“I emphasize the word first. I’m trying to signal here that we must be able to work with many equipment suppliers today and in the future.” These include Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson and Cisco, ”he said during the Q4 2019 investor call.

“It is always advisable to have multiple sources of supply. We are always looking for this flexibility.” We are still waiting for the government’s decision to review its security. “

Bibic refers to the fact that the government has not yet decided whether Huawei can participate in the 5G deployment in Canada.

“As we said this morning, we are ready to deliver the first 5G service because we will always be competitive,” he continued.

5G and the Big Three

Rogers, who works with Ericsson as a 5G provider, has started building its 5G network in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Nobody can use the network yet, as no telephones are authorized for the network.

According to Rogers, the Samsung 5G phone test is complete, but no coverage details have been provided and it has not been determined which Samsung phone was used for the test.

Telus, the rest of the Big Three, have not yet announced 5G partnerships, but will report fourth-quarter 2019 results on February 13.

