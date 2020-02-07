Advertisement

National airline Bell is now offering four new advertising plans that use 20 GB of data for $ 85 net plus tax per payment period.

Unlike many other plans for $ 85/20 GB that we saw this week, two of them do not contain unlimited data. So when you hit your 20 GB data limit, you’re out of luck until your cycle resets.

The plans all include:

Unlimited calls across Canada

Unlimited text / image / video messages

call display

Call waiting

conference calls

Plan one

The first plan is for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) customers and does not include unlimited amounts of data. So you’re limited to 20 GB unless you want to pay Bell $ 10 per 100 MB of excess data.

Plan two

This corresponds to the first plan, but is intended for customers who want to buy a new device. To get the new phone, use Bell Smart Pay, the name of the wireless service provider, for its device finance program.

Plan three

Plan three is probably the plan that most people should want. It is for BYOD customers and contains 20 GB of basic data at maximum speed and then unlimited throttled data. Bell throttles to 512 kbit / s like all other carriers.

Plan four

As in the plan above, unlimited data is included. The main difference is that this is for people who want to fund a new phone.

You can see all four plans on the Bell website until February 10th to find out which one is right for you.

Source: Bell

