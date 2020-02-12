Advertisement

The police investigated after one of the most popular gay bars in Glasgow was hit with hideous homophobic graffiti yesterday.

Vandals sprayed the doors of the Polo Lounge on Wilson Street with the words “Poofs out” and “Josef Fritzl” and a rough picture of a penis. They also included the initials and symbol of the Inter City Firm, a football hooligan group.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that vandalism in buildings on Wilson Street in Glasgow was reported to the police shortly after 6.20pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“The inquiries are ongoing and are still at an early stage. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland at number 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111, indicating incident 2935 of February 11th. “

The Polo Lounge recently made headlines after employees kicked out a bisexual woman who refused to hide the LGB Alliance slogan on her t-shirt.

The LGB Alliance is an anti-trans group, whose mission statement expressly aims to remove the “T” from “LGBT +”.

The city center club has been open for 15 years and is one of the largest of its kind in Scotland. The hateful graffiti shocked the city’s LGBT + community after an employee shared an image on Twitter.

Has stood here for 15 years. I have lovesickness. I told people things were getting worse. pic.twitter.com/yfM1A5TqfT

– Ray Ray (@rayowendillon), February 11, 2020

He wrote: “It has stood here for 15 years. I have lovesickness. I told people that things are getting worse. “

A recent report has shown that homophobia is increasing among the younger British generation as one in four 18-24 year olds think LGBT + is “immoral or against their beliefs”.

The homophobic vandals have been largely condemned on social media. Local MP Angela Crawley tweeted: Homophobic, bigoted and hateful graffiti targeting the Glasgow institution @PoloGlasgow today.

“In times like these, we need to recognize the need for pride. We have to stand together as a # LGBT + community and with our allies against all forms of discrimination.”

The Glasgow Gospel Facebook page added: “We are all committed to standing next to each of our brothers and sisters from the LGBTQ + community and every immigrant, every black or brown person, every Muslim, every Jew, every gay person, every transsexual person Every phase of life is exposed to the risk of abuse and discrimination in order to defend them and each other against these Cretans, who are getting more daring and courageous every day. “

Advertisement