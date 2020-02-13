By Nicolaos Artemis

The use of social media networks (SMN) is becoming increasingly common in our time. They are mainly used by young people, especially students, and are an important part of their everyday life.

This reality shouldn’t worry us. On the contrary, it is imperative that we manage it properly in order to involve SMN in the educational process and thereby expand the existing educational offer.

In short, we could say that SMN offers the following advantages in the educational process:

They encourage more students to take an active part because they create a responsive and “semi-formal” atmosphere.

They ensure a smoother and more efficient learning flow.

They encourage students and teachers to socialize and interact.

They help develop students’ skills and knowledge of new technologies (a necessary skill in the modern work environment).

They offer the opportunity to teach and learn at a time and place that is convenient for students and teachers.

They offer students and teachers better access to information.

They offer students the opportunity to participate in online communities that are relevant to their area of ​​interest (exchange of ideas and ideas, familiarization with different schools of thought, different approaches, different cultures).

They offer individuals special skills while participating equally in educational processes.

applications

The following can be used for the inclusion of SMN in the educational process:

Lectures, notes and additional teaching material can be made available online.

Students can post questions / queries on the tool’s “bulletin board” so teachers can respond. These are visible to everyone.

Students can share additional material and sources.

Lesson announcements and task comments can be shared.

Allows coordination and greater efficiency in group assignments.

Allows you to create an online school newspaper blog that can contain articles from students and teachers.

Enables cooperation with students from other schools in Germany and abroad.

Students can interact with business activities and future employment opportunities.

Allows contact and collaboration with parents to share information and solve problems.

Digital illiteracy

Without wanting to overlook or undermine the risks of using SMN (downgrading of interpersonal communication, poor quality of interpersonal relationships, social isolation), this is important and beneficial for students.

Not only in terms of their knowledge, but also in terms of their behavior in order to connect their personal environment with their academic environment, to prepare for a society of lifelong learning and to get to know the so-called “digital competence” through the structures of the school.

Undoubtedly, when students, under the guidance of their teachers, manage to separate education from personal use of social media networks and become aware that a large number of people worldwide are serious about these applications and not just for entertainment or Use “conviviality”, We will have made a big step towards improving the educational process.

The author is Key Stage 5 coordinator, math teacher at the International School of Paphos