Bernard Madoff has requested a “compassionate release” from his 150-year sentence for fraud. He had terminal kidney failure and less than 18 months to live.

Madoff’s lawyer filed court files saying the 81-year-old suffers from end-stage kidney disease and other “chronic, serious diseases” such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

“There is no cure for my type of illness,” Madoff told the Washington Post in a phone interview, expressing regret for having staged the largest Ponzi program in history.

After spending more than a decade behind bars, Madoff said his dying wish was to save his relationships with his grandchildren.

“I’ve served for 11 years and, honestly, I’ve suffered from it,” he said.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment. The prosecution is expected to file a request in the coming days.

Madoff pleaded guilty to billions of dollars in a fraudulent investment program in 2009 and admitted to cheating thousands of customers for decades.

Among his victims were the rich and famous, but also lower-income people who had unwittingly invested in him with feeder funds.

According to the new court records, Madoff was admitted to the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, in July.

“Madoff’s health has been and will continue to deteriorate, and he will need more physical and medical help that will lead to his death,” wrote lawyer Brandon Sample.

A so-called “dismissal of compassion” would enable Madoff “to receive end-of-life care in the community that would be more efficient, more timely and less stressful,” wrote Sample.

The Bureau of Prisons, according to court records, rejected Madoff’s request for release in December, saying it would “minimize the severity of his crime.” Former Worldcom CEO Bernard Ebbers was released from prison in 2019 due to deteriorating health (Louis Lanzano / AP)

The agency calls Madoff’s release date November 14, 2139.

Madoff’s request mentions Scotland’s controversial release from Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, who was convicted in 2001 of blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing 270 people in 1988.

Al-Megrahi was released in 2009 for compassionate reasons and died of cancer in 2012, although he still protested his innocence.

The request also relates to the recent case of Bernard Ebbers, a 78-year-old executive who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in US history.

A federal judge in Manhattan ordered the ex-WorldCom chief to be released because his health deteriorated. He was not a risk to society.

