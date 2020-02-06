Advertisement

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders announced Thursday, despite the results of the tight race, victory in the Iowa Caucuses while fighting in New Hampshire before the state area code.

During a press conference, Sanders thanked Iowa voters for their support. With 97 percent of the districts reporting, the senator said he led the first population vote with around 6,000 votes.

“If you get 6,000 more people than your next opponent in an election, we call it victory here in northern New England,” he said.

Sanders also said the “mess” in the meetings was “unfair” to Iowans, the candidates, and their supporters. He also said that he doesn’t think another problem like this will come up again.

The Vermont Senator also said that either he or South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will end up with slightly more equivalents of state delegates.

“This difference is meaningless, no matter who ends up an inch ahead, since we are likely to both receive the same number of national delegates to the Milwaukee National Democratic Convention,” he said. “I think it is 11:00 am at the moment. It is likely to increase a little. These national delegates, not the state delegates, are the ones who really play a role in the nomination process.”

