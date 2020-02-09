Advertisement

Days for New Hampshire’s primary Senator Bernie Sanders press the Sunday circuit for a final push for the first voice of the country where you are not in weird little circles like in Iowa.

CNNs Jake Tapper opened his interview asking whether Sanders agreed with his national co-president Nina Turner (and many of the fiery online Bernie supporters) who are DNC chairmen Tom PerezThe call for a re-canvas in Iowa only came when Sanders started shooting in the polls.

“The timing looks pretty intentional,” Tapper Turner quoted and reiterated a belief among some that established democrats are pulling levers to keep Sanders under control.

“Look, all I can say about Iowa is that it was a disgrace, it was a disgrace to the good people of Iowa,” said Senator Sanders, without exactly answering Tapper’s question. He then cited the figures from the complex Iowa process that brought him to the top Pete Buttigieg. He called his final position in Iowa a victory, even though the common interpretation of the enigmatic caucus results gives the former mayor of South Bend the lead.

When Tapper pushed again, asking if he believes the democratic structure creates barricades, Sanders said, “I have no idea. We’re going to follow the situation closely, but that’s not my impression right now.”

Although that may seem to put an end to conspiracy talks, he quickly reiterated that his campaign “takes on the entire establishment and the American business community” and that there are many in the democratic establishment “who are not enthusiastic about Bernie to say the least Sanders. “

Later in the interview, Tapper commented Hillary Clinton in which she criticized the over-ambition of his policy, to which Sanders remarked, “did she attack me again?”

“I’m not going to visit 2016 again,” he added, saying that uniting the Democratic Party was of the utmost importance. Instead of responding directly to the assessment of the last Democratic presidential candidate, he wondered why Canadians could leave the hospital fifty miles from his home “without paying a penny,” and then marched through his familiar talks.

