Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said he did not see himself as the front runner in the race for the Democratic President’s nomination during a CNN City Hall that took place in New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

According to a recent poll in Monmouth, Sanders took first place with 24 percent of the voters who left their support behind. Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg finished second with 20 percent, while former vice president Joe Biden rounded out the top three with 17 percent.

With only 97 percent of the results of the Iowa Democratic Caucus released on Thursday, Sanders and Buttigieg were almost level with the leadership. Sanders was only a tenth of a percentage point behind Buttigieg, who was in the lead with 26.2 percent. Both candidates were leveled for the number of Iowa delegates won at 11 per person in the caucus.

When asked whether he saw himself as the leader in the democratic race for the presidential candidacy, Sanders said flatly: “No.”

“I think we have an excellent chance of winning here in New Hampshire,” Sanders told moderator Anderson Cooper. “We did very well. We won in Iowa. I think we are the strongest campaign to defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

Sanders said he was disappointed with the late results from the Iowa Caucuses and said that the Iowa Democratic Party “screwed up”.

“It really tormented me,” said Sanders of the incomplete Iowa numbers. “I have traveled all over the state of Iowa and the people there are really great people who take their responsibility for the first caucus in the country very, very seriously. It is really sad that the Iowa Democratic Party, if I may say so really messed up the counting process. “

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a press conference at his campaign headquarters in New Hampshire on February 6, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Justin Sullivan / Getty

“We have had enough of Iowa,” said Sanders. “I think we should move on to New Hampshire.”

Iowas Caucuses, which took place on Monday, are still unoccupied because a voting app that should share district results to the Iowa Democratic Party is not working. When this app failed, Caucus employees used a phone-based backup system that didn’t live up to expectations.

“The bottom line is that we hit a stumbling block at the back end of data reporting,” said Troy Price, chair of the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) on Tuesday, “but one thing I want you to know: this data is exactly us also have a paper path and documentation that we could use to review the results. “

National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez already had Democratic candidates in New Hampshire to apply for the area code, and on Thursday called for Iowa to be reprinted to get complete and accurate results.

“Enough is enough,” tweeted Perez. “Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

“A Recanvass is a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy,” Perez said. “The IDP will continue to report results.”

