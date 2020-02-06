Advertisement

Manchester, New Hampshire – Senator Bernie Sanders delivers a campaign update from his headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon. From late morning he was close behind Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa Caucus results with 26.1%.

Sanders’ presidential campaign announced on Thursday that it would increase personnel in the Super Tuesday states and buy aggressive television and digital advertising worth $ 5.5 million in 10 states. This includes expanding previous investments in Texas and California following a $ 25 million fundraiser in January.

“Bernie’s multicultural, cross-generational and human-led movement for change will fuel the most aggressive campaign for presidents in 2020,” said Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir. “Working-class Americans, each giving $ 18, put our campaign in a strong position to compete in states across the board.”

What: Senator Bernie Sanders delivers campaign update in New Hampshire

Date: Thursday February 6, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Place: Manchester, New Hampshire

Manchester, New Hampshire Online Stream: Watch in the player above and on your phone or streaming device

The investment follows the campaign’s best month to date with over 1.3 million donations from more than 648,000 people. More than 219,000 new donors gave in January.

“Teachers” was the most common activity among Sanders’ January donors. The top five employers were Amazon, Starbucks, Walmart, the United States Postal Service and Target.

The average donation was $ 18.72.

Since the campaign launched in February, Sanders has raised more than $ 121 million from over 6.4 million one-time donations with an average contribution of $ 18. More than 99.9 percent of the donors have not reached the maximum and can give again.

So far, over 1.5 million people have donated to the campaign. The total does not include additional transfers of $ 12.7 million, all of which were made by Sanders’ other federal accounts in 2019.

