Advertisement

The primary in New Hampshire took place on Tuesday – and unlike Iowa, we actually already know who won. Senator Bernie Sanders has been named the winner of the primary elections in New Hampshire in an incredibly tight race that had taken place again Pete Buttigieg tight on his heels. “Let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end Donald Trump, “Sanders said Tuesday evening.

At the time of the press, Sanders had earned 26% of the votes in New Hampshire, with Buttigieg immediately behind at 24%. Sanders’ modest lead contrasts sharply with the New Hampshire vote in 2016, an outburst for the Vermont senator in which he ran Hillary Clinton with 60% of the votes. The senator was a heavy favorite to win New Hampshire again on Tuesday, making his ultimate victory a not surprising turn, although Buttigieg was able to make larger profits than some polls had predicted after his strong show in Iowa. “Here in the state that goes by the motto” live free or die “, you have made your own decision,” Buttigieg told supporters on Tuesday evening. “You claimed that famous independent series, and thanks to you, a campaign that some said they should not be here at all has shown that we are here to stay.”

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was Senator’s strong performance Amy Klobuchar, which achieved an unexpected third place with 20% of the votes after benefiting from a strong Friday debate that resulted in a last-minute increase. “Hello America, I am Amy Klobuchar and I will defeat Donald Trump,” the Minnesota senator said in a speech on Tuesday night. “My heart is full tonight. Although there are still ballot papers to count, we beat the odds at every step. “

Advertisement

Sen. Did not have such a great evening in New Hampshire. Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden, who finished in fourth and fifth place respectively. Neither of the candidates met the 15% threshold required to earn state representatives. The result is a disappointing finish for both candidates – Warren came in with a home field advantage as she is from neighboring Massachusetts, while Biden failed to return from his disappointing performance in Iowa. Both campaigns seemed to anticipate that they would not do well before the vote came, with campaign moves Tuesday that preventively pulled out their results from New Hampshire while looking forward to the subsequent votes from the primary. Warren’s campaign released a memo on Tuesday afternoon announcing the candidate’s chances, predicting that the senator would be “the consensus choice of the widest coalition of Democrats in every corner of the country” by Super Tuesday on March 3. “Warren has proven the doubts wrong,” Warren campaign manager Roger Lau argued in the memo. In an interview with MSNBC Tuesday night, Warren acknowledged that the results “are a disappointment of course”, but pointed out that “98% of people have still not heard of … and this is going to be a long primary process.” stay in this fight with people who count on us, “Warren said. “This is not about fighting other Democrats, this is about fighting for the America we believe in.”

Meanwhile, Biden fled completely from New Hampshire on Tuesday and spent the evening instead in South Carolina, where he was expected to perform better with the more diverse constituency of the state. “We have just heard of the first two of 50 states. Two of them, “said Biden in South Carolina. “And where I come from, that is the opening bell, not the closing bell. The fight to end Donald Trump’s presidency has only just begun. “The vice-president stressed that the primary race has still not been heard from more than 99% of black and Latino voters, with which Biden polls much better than candidates like Buttigieg and Klobuchar. “So if you hear all these experts and experts, cable growers, about the race, tell them it’s not over yet, we’ve just started,” said Biden.

.

Advertisement