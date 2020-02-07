Advertisement

During an election campaign event in New Hampshire, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg called for accepting donations from billionaires and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg for trying to “vote.” buy “on.

Sanders spoke at the Politics and Eggs breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College, according to the Huffington Post.

During breakfast, Sanders noted that although he liked Buttigieg, accepting donations from billionaires was problematic. “I like Pete Buttigieg, but we are in a moment where billionaires control not only our economy but also our political (system),” he said after reading headlines highlighting the support of Buttigieg’s billionaires, including: “Pete Buttigieg lures Wall Street even closer to donors after Iowa Caucuse’s strong performance” by The Washington Post and “Pete Buttigieg tops the list of billionaire donors” by The Hill.

Buttigieg’s campaign did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

While appearing on The Late Show, Buttigieg defended accepting large donations from billionaires. “I’m not a fan of the campaign finance system we have today,” he said to Stephen Colbert. “I’m also a fan of beating Donald Trump.”

Buttigieg also said that regardless of whether someone makes a small donation or the legal maximum, he “will take this contribution and I will use it to create the campaign that Donald Trump will defeat so we can get it.” actually the reforms that this country needs. “

Sanders also criticized Bloomberg for spending his own money on the campaign. “He spends hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars to buy the elections,” said the Vermont senator. “There’s something wrong with that … How do we feel in a so-called democracy when a billionaire – a multimillionaire – 55 billion – can spend unlimited money?”

A spokesman for the Bloomberg campaign described Sanders as insulting in a comment on Newsweek. “American voters cannot be bought and it is insulting to imply that they could be. Our campaign has always focused on Super Tuesday and beyond, and we are proud to have built a massive operation in some of the largest battlefield states in the world it will be critical of Trump’s defeat in November, “Bloomberg spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told Newsweek.

Sanders made similar comments about Bloomberg at the start of his campaign. In a speech on Thursday, Sanders criticized the DNC for changing the rules for the Nevada debate to waive the donor threshold. “Now a guy suddenly comes in who doesn’t camp a bit in Iowa, New Hampshire. He’s not an option, I think in Nevada or South Carolina, but he’s worth $ 55 billion. I think if you do worth $ 55. ” Billions, you can get the rules of the debate changed, “he said.

Sanders also said that his campaign was on the side of the working class and would take up the “greed and corruption of the billionaire class”.

“Are you on the side of a working class in this country that has been beaten for the past 45 years?” Sanders asked the audience. “Are you ready to take on the greed and corruption of the billionaire class and the 1%, or are you still committed to the big money interests? That is what this campaign is about.”

The Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks on February 7, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire, at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College.

Justin Sullivan / Getty

