Bernie Sanders, hopeful Senator of the Vermont Democratic President, takes the stage as he arrives for the eighth major democratic debate in the 2020 presidential campaign by ABC News, WMUR-TV and Apple News at St. Anselm College in February in Manchester, New Hampshire, will be moderated 7, 2020.

Joseph Prezioso / AFP / Getty

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is getting a considerable head start in New Hampshire’s Democratic area code, but former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has, according to a new CNN poll conducted in the last few days before the Area code was published, right.

In the CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center, Sanders received a 28 percent stake in New Hampshire’s democratic vote. This is his biggest exhibition since April. The second-placed Buttigieg received the support of 21 percent of the New Hampshire Democrats, its highest proportion since it started.

Former Vice President Joe Biden followed in third place with 11 percent, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in fourth place with 9 percent.

According to the CNN poll, Warren was selected by the highest proportion of respondents [22 percent] because he will be the next choice if his first-choice candidate doesn’t meet the nomination. As part of the error rate, both Warren and Biden were selected as candidates by more respondents than any other challenger who could “under no circumstances” earn their support.

The first vote, which takes place on Tuesday, marks the second first choice in the 2020 campaign. On Monday, the Iowa Democrats participated in a largely disorganized caucus system in which the total number of votes failed to be timely and accurate.

Democrats fled the Imbroglio to New Hampshire without finding a final winner or fixing many of the irregularities that affected the process.

Sanders won most of the raw votes after the totals were finally tabulated.

Other surveys similarly confirm Sanders’ dominance in the granite state where Sanders has been a leader for months. A RealClearPolitics average of polls in New Hampshire shows that it is 4.2 percent above its second highest competitor within the Democratic Party.

An Emerson College poll conducted through Friday found that Sanders was again in second place with 31 percent and a 7 percent increase over Pete Buttigieg.

Another recent Suffolk University poll found Buttigieg topped the lead with a 1 percent increase over Sanders.

The CNN poll on Saturday took place between Tuesday and Friday, just before the party’s last main debate on Friday evening at St. Anselm College in Manchester.

In the debate, which also included technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer, the main focus among the candidates was on how to act against incumbent President Donald Trump.

“Unlike some people up here, I don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, who contribute to my campaign, come from the pharmaceutical industry, come from Wall Street, and all the big money interests,” Sanders said during the Buttigieg debate.

For his part, Buttigieg took remarkable steps to avoid engaging in intra-party disputes. When the moderators asked whether Hunter Biden, the vice president’s son, was a legitimate subject for congressional investigations, the former Indiana mayor objected.

“We won’t let them change the subject,” he said. “It’s not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or any Biden. It’s about the president’s abuse of power. The Vice President and I and we all compete against each other, but we have to draw a line here.” , “

Despite some of the less clear results from the CNN poll, Sanders is widely regarded as a favorite for winning the State Democratic Party nomination. Fifty-six percent of New Hampshire Democrats believe he will win, a feeling that has increased significantly since January when it was 39 percent. The poll also saw Sanders as the best player who defeated Trump in November.

