Pete Buttigieg (L) (JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP / Getty) and Bernie Sanders (R) (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty)

Bernie Sanders has won a close victory over hopeful gay president Pete Buttigieg in elementary school in New Hampshire.

The Vermont socialist senator is now leading the race for the Democratic President’s nomination after receiving 26 percent of the vote and reporting 94 percent of the counties.

Sanders was followed by the temperate former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who came out of nowhere last year to accompany more prominent Democrats on the campaign. Buttigieg received around 3,000 votes less than Sanders and was thus around 24.5 percent of the total votes.

Bernie Sanders says the slim win in New Hampshire is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.

While Sanders narrowly took the overall win in New Hampshire, he won the same number of delegates (nine) as Buttigieg.

The narrow victory comes just a week after Buttigieg emerged with 26.2 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucus, followed by Sanders with 26.1 percent.

The main problem in New Hampshire affects both Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. They followed Amy Klobuchar, who finished fourth and fifth in third place.

To fans in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sanders said, “This win here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” the New York Times said.

This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.

He claimed a “big win” in the preliminary round, although the final results had not yet been received, and promised to win Nevada and South Carolina as well.

Meanwhile, despite Sanders’ overall victory, Buttigieg presented himself as the winner in his speech and met with criticism that he lacked the experience of being the next President of the United States. He said voters in New Hampshire came to the conclusion that “a middle-class mayor and an industrial midwest veteran were the right choice to take over this president, not because of this experience, but because of it.”

Pete Buttigieg has proven to be a divisive personality among Democrats and in the LGBT + community.

Buttigieg, a centrist candidate, has disagreements within the Democratic Party. His opponents in the presidential election have felt his lack of experience and bad demeanor among African American voters.

However, he is proving popular with conservative Democrats who see a moderate candidate as their best hope of beating Donald Trump in the presidential election later this year.

But Sanders, a democratic socialist, has conquered the left of the Democratic Party, where his radical promise of change is seen as a powerful playing card.

Buttigieg also has sharp differences of opinion within the LGBT + community. While many have praised the 38-year-old former mayor for his openness to his sexuality, others have criticized his policies.

Pete Buttigieg is significant because he shows that all you need to succeed as a gay man in politics is to give up all morals and beliefs and sell them to every billionaire in America

– Eva Buff Girlfriend (@ayyy_vuh) February 5, 2020

pete buttigieg is a gay icon for heterosexual boomers who voted for reagan in the 80s and are trying to pay for the AIDS crisis without doing anything really valuable

– john lequeeré (@see_em_play_) February 4, 2020

As a gay man, if a gay man wins in Iowa, a presidential election is of monumental importance. I know that many will miss the meaning of this moment, but millions of LGBTQ people see it as historical in many ways.

Little LGBT youth see history

Congratulations Pete Buttigieg!

– 👑 Black Professor 👑 (@ Wonderbitch82) February 5, 2020

