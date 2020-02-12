Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leads the democratic primary field in the Super Tuesday countries, according to a Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday.

The poll, released on the same day as the New Hampshire area code, shows that Sanders not only leads the Democratic area code at the national level, but also has a seven-point advantage over its closest competitor in the state of Super Tuesday – including Alabama, Arkansas, California, USA. Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

The Vermont socialist has 27 percent support in the March 3 Super Tuesday states, followed by Joe Biden (D), Michael Bloomberg (D), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Pete Buttigieg (D) with 20 percent , 16 percent, 11 percent and ten percent respectively.

The survey shows Andrew Yang (D), who left the race with five percent support on Tuesday, and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tom Steyer (D), each with three percent support. The results are based on a poll of 5,028 voters in these countries, which was conducted from February 4-9, 2020. The error rate is +/- 1 percent.

The results reflect a seven point decline for Biden and a two point gain for Sanders and Bloomberg:

Super Tuesday @MorningConsult poll

(Change from last week)

Sanders 27% (+2)

Biden 20% (-7)

Bloomberg 16% (+2)

Warren 11% (-3)

Buttigieg 10% (+5)

Yang 5% (+1)

Toilet 3%

Steyer 3% (-1) https://t.co/4yvasP7L8F

– Political polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 11, 2020

The results come when both Sanders and Bloomberg increase in national surveys. The former mayor of New York City is largely committed to a Super Tuesday strategy and has spent over $ 300 million on radio, television and digital advertising since the last minute of his presidential bid.