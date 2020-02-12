Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire area code on Tuesday, albeit with a significantly lower profit margin than in his previous presidential campaign.

While Sanders’ victory puts him in the driver’s seat of the nomination, a closer look at the data suggests that he has a long way to go and his closest competition is not far behind. According to the New York Times, while Sanders received 26 percent of the vote in the New Hampshire area code, it was far from the amount he won in 2016.

In this election cycle, Sanders dominated the state and won 60 percent of the vote. Likewise, his 26 percent share in Iowa this year was a sharp drop from the 49 percent he had achieved in 2016. Overall, Sanders’ New Hampshire vote was the lowest ever for a winner in the state presidential primaries.

Still, New Hampshire was the first clear victory in the struggle for the Democratic President’s nomination.

“We will win because we have an agenda that meets the needs of the working people in this country,” said Sanders in a speech after he was declared the winner. “This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

Despite the lower turnout for Sanders, New Hampshire is a remarkable victory for the 78-year-old presidential candidate. The state, which has held the nation’s first area code since 1920, has always had a strong influence in presidential elections, and 2020 is no different. In the modern political era, a Democrat was never nominated as a presidential candidate without first or second place in primary school in New Hampshire.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg took a close second in the New Hampshire area code. With 24 percent of the votes, he represents Sanders, the two leaders of the democratic nomination.

Buttigieg was optimistic and thankful for his position on Tuesday evening. “Thanks to you, a campaign that some said shouldn’t be here at all showed that we will stay here,” he said.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar came in third with just under 20 percent. In a speech after the results were announced, Klobuchar emphasized the mention of the unit in a speech on Tuesday evening.

“We love you, New Hampshire. Because of you, we’re bringing this campaign to Nevada. We’re going to South Carolina. And we’re bringing this message of unity to the country,” she said.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden finished fourth and fifth in New Hampshire. Both underperformed and lost to their moderate democratic counterparts. With 9 and 8 percent of the vote, the two have catching up to do in Nevada and South Carolina.

As of Wednesday, Sanders, Biden and Warren will lead the polls in Nevada with 24, 19 and 12 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight. For South Carolina, Biden and Sanders vote strongly with 28 and 17 percent.

The next caucus will be in Nevada on February 22, and the next area code will be in South Carolina on February 29. With New Hampshire on the books, the race started to get smaller and more competitive than Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang stopped racing on Tuesday after not winning delegates to the New Hampshire Primary and Iowa Caucus.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders hosts NH Primary Night Event in Manchester

Drew Angerer / employee