Senator Bernie Sanders overtook former Vice President Joe Biden in a carefully watched national election poll.

According to Morning Consult, the independent Vermont senator and democratic socialist leads with 25 percent. Biden is behind with 22 percent.

The respondent said this was the first time that Sanders Biden, a long-time leader in the 2020 race, had overtaken national polls.

In third place is Mike Bloomberg, financial data billionaire and former New York Mayor, with 17 percent.

Fourth place went to former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, both 11 percent.

Bloomberg and Buttigieg are benefiting from Biden’s decline in popularity, Morning Consult said.

Buttigieg also benefits from his narrow win at the Iowa Caucuses. He also received national support from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, another moderate in the race.

Morning Consult poll data is based on 36,180 online polls of registered voters, including 15,346 polls of primary democratic voters, which were conducted between February 4th and 9th. There is an error rate of plus or minus one point.

Sanders took second place in Iowa in terms of delegates, but his campaign points to the state referendum, which he won by a small margin.

The seasoned senator is expected to win the primaries in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

In the last 7 News / Emerson College poll on the eve of the New Hampshire area code, Sanders was 30 percent ahead of Buttigieg with 23 percent, Klobuchar with 14 percent, Warren with 11 percent and Biden with 10 percent.

A separate poll released on Monday showed that Sanders, after finishing fourth in Iowa, is leading Biden and expecting poor performance in New Hampshire.

In the Quinnipiac University survey, Sanders was at the top with 25 percent of the registered democratic and democratically oriented independents.

This was followed by Biden with 17 percent, Bloomberg with 15 percent, Warren with 14 percent, Buttigieg with 10 percent and Klobuchar with 4 percent.

“Biden is trying to get back on its feet in cold New Hampshire after an icy drop to 17 percent, its lowest national number,” said Tim Malloy, a survey analyst at Quinnipiac University.

“Obviously, Biden’s fourth place in Iowa has impacted the perception of its greatest strength, selectivity.”

In the early vote in New Hampshire, Klobuchar took the lead among three small townships in the state that voted shortly after midnight. Bloomberg, who did not vote, also secured enrollment support.

Presidential candidate Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire on February 10, 2020.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images

