February 11, 2020, 9:21 pm

Emily Oliver

Posted: Feb 11, 2020

Updated: February 11th 2020, 9:22 pm

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire presidential election on Tuesday night, narrowly prevailed against moderate rival Pete Buttigieg, and scored the first clear victory in the Democratic Party’s chaotic 2020 nomination battle.

In winning, 78-year-old Senator Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, faced a tough challenge from the 38-year-old former mayor of the Midwest – two men representing different generations and wings of their party.

“This win here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” said Sanders. Trump easily won the state’s republican primary against the token opposition. Senator Amy Klobuchar took a strong third place in the democratic competition with Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

