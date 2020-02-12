Advertisement

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) supporters booed former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg when he appeared on CNN to speak to his own supporters when the results of the hard-fought New Hampshire Democratic Primary rolled out in.

The crowd started brewing and then burst into chants of “Bernie Beats Trump!”

At the time of his speech, Sanders had a narrow lead of less than 2% over Buttigieg, with over 85% of the votes counted. Buttigieg appeared on a giant screen over the 1,200 Sanders followers in southern New Hampshire University Field House when the crowd nervously awaited the end result – and the result was a wave of frustration.

The hostility between the two campaigns is growing.

Sanders attacked Buttigieg as a tool from a rich donor. Buttigieg has attacked Sander’s socialist policies, particularly Medicare for All.

These tensions only increased after the Iowa rallies at which Sanders won the plebiscite, while Buttigieg won just a little more “equivalents of state delegates” at the Democrats’ convention next month.

Buttigieg declared the win early before leaving for New Hampshire, and Sanders fans accused him of fraud because an app from a company that had worked for Buttigieg was accused by state Democratic Party officials of slowing the count.

Buttigieg again indirectly attacked Sanders in his speech in New Hampshire, using a familiar line from the campaign process. “In this election, we were told by some that you were either for the revolution or for the status quo. But where’s the rest of us? “

Sanders thanked Buttigieg and the other participants in his own victory speech when the news channels finally called the race and cheered the crowd when he said he had won in Iowa.

