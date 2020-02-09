Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders acknowledged the concern many of his supporters had voiced about the Iowa fiasco.

The Iowa gatherings, which are traditionally the first time voters have officially expressed their support behind presidential candidates every four years, took place last Monday. Although the results are usually published within a few hours, they were delayed a few days after an app that was supposed to streamline the reporting process malfunctioned and was too complicated for many areas.

Many Sanders supporters and surrogate mothers suggested that the glitch was part of a concerted effort by the Democratic Party to disguise the candidate’s success in the state. Concern over the conspiracy increased on social media as numerous bugs and inconsistencies were reported, many of which Sanders appeared to be at a disadvantage.

However, when asked directly about the theory, Sanders rejected it in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

“I have no idea, and you know we’re going to be watching the situation closely, but that’s not my impression at this point,” Sanders told CNN presenter Jake Tapper. However, he noted that some members of the democratic establishment appeared to be making a concerted effort to discredit his campaign.

Democratic President Bernie Sanders’ hope speaks at the Democratic Party’s 61st Annual McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner on February 8th at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire

JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP / Getty

“I can only tell you, Jake, what most Americans know,” he said. “We take over the entire establishment. We take over corporate America. We take over Trump and the republican establishment. And there are a lot of people in the democratic establishment who, to put it mildly, are not enthusiastic.” about Bernie Sanders. “

“The incompetence there in Iowa was just extraordinary,” he said, suggesting that the problems with the caucus results were due to the app and human error.

Following Iowa’s final results, which none of the presidential candidates could question again, Sanders’ second realignment received more than 2,600 votes more than former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend Indiana. But Buttigieg technically won the competition when he received 564 “state delegate equivalents” compared to Sanders 562, or 0.1 percent more.

According to current results, Buttigieg will receive 13 promised Democratic National Convention delegates this summer, while Sanders 12 will be received. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will receive eight, former Vice President Joe Biden six and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar one.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders won in Iowa because the former mayor of South Bend won technically with the delegates, while the Vermont senator was clearly the winner of the referendum. Now all eyes are on New Hampshire, ahead of Tuesday’s first 2020 election.

All recent surveys in the east indicate that Sanders is the leader in the primary industry. An Emerson poll released this weekend put Sanders up 10 points, while a Boston Globe / Suffolk poll was only two points ahead of the senator. Recent surveys have shown that Buttigieg in New Hampshire posted significant gains, while Sanders gained some points or remained constant.

