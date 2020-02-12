Advertisement

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – A member of the Democratic Socialists of America, Breitbart News explained the philosophy of “democratic socialism” at the victory rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) when the results of the New Hampshire area code came.

Evan S. of Massachusetts had come to New Hampshire to work for Sanders. They – and they found that “she / she” is her favorite pronoun, or “she” if absolutely necessary – went through the philosophy of “democratic socialism”, as Sanders had explained:

You listen to Bernie explain it, and it’s always so reliable … This is not Soviet Communism, these are guidelines that meet human needs, like Medicare for All … reduce the student debt, the medical debt of the people get rid of – these are guidelines that are popular! Majorities support this. For me, democratic socialism is about building a movement of ordinary people that can demand change. So I don’t think it hurts Bernie.

They also argued that the label “Democratic Socialist” would help in the campaign and not hurt:

I am a socialist and I am 100% committed to this brand. You see, I have my Democratic Socialists of America jacket. I think this is really just the beginning. … I think people really react to big programs that generate profits and change their lives. And I think when Bernie’s movement begins to put pressure on people to really make things better – these highly tax-deductible health plans are disappearing; This medical debt that ruins people’s lives and dissolves … I think it is really important that Bernie talks about democratic socialism while he is doing these things, so that people can see the possibilities of all this politics and this whole approach to building understand movements that Bernie has once in primary school.

Bernie is so good at coming out and saying he’s a democratic socialist, but he’s also talking about being the “organizer-in-chief” and “not me.” Us ”and how he will use the presidency to build a movement of ordinary people to change things for himself – just like Eugene Debs did at the turn of the century.

Eugene V. Debs was the presidential candidate of the Socialist Party from 1900 to 1920 and received 6% of the vote in 1912.

