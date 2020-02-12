Advertisement

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) won elementary school in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but fell far short of his 2016 performance.

Sanders, who led the country’s area code ahead of the first, was able to outperform former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg by less than two percentage points when the race was held with 80 percent of the districts reported. Sanders defeated Buttigieg and collected more than 64,000 against the former mayor’s less than 62,000.

The numbers are in stark contrast to 2016, when the Vermont Septuagenarian defeated former Secretary of State Hillary in New Hampshire in double digits. In this competition, Sanders received over 152,000 votes, compared to just over 95,000 for Clinton. Overall, Sanders exceeded New Hampshire by more than 22 percentage points in this cycle.

The 2016 victory was made possible by a high level of participation and little competition – two luxury goods that Sanders did not have this time. Turnout in New Hampshire appeared to be lower than in previous presidential primary cycles, according to exit polls conducted by NBC News. The biggest drop seems to come from new and young voters. According to a poll, only 11 percent of New Hampshire voters were younger than 29 on Tuesday, compared with 19 percent in 2016.

The problem for Sanders is that half of New Hampshire’s primary voters saw his position as too liberal, while only 40 percent thought they suited him well.

