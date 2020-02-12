Advertisement

Bernie Sanders won in the preliminary round of the New Hampshire Democratic 2020 against former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to a Newsweek forecast, a win that will give the Vermont Senator new impetus on its way to the more difficult southern states becomes.

With more than 87 percent of New Hampshire’s boroughs, Sanders leads with 26 percent of Buttigieg’s votes with 24.4 percent. His win is likely to be within 4,300 or less than 2 percentage points over his moderate rival of 2020.

Senator Amy Klobuchar followed in third place with 19.8, Senator Elizabeth Warren in fourth with 9.3 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden in fifth with 8.4 percent. Sanders and Buttigieg each won nine places, Klobuchar six.

Sanders took the stage at his victory celebration and thanked the volunteers in his grassroots campaign. “Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for their great victory tonight,” he said. “The reason we won tonight, which we won last week in Iowa, is because of the hard work of so many volunteers.”

“This win here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” continued Sanders. “We’re going to Nevada, we’re going to South Carolina and we’re going to win those states too.”

Some state voters said Sanders’ victory can be expected given the recent poll data and his easy win against Hillary Clinton in 2016. New Hampshire also borders the home state of progressive candidate Vermont.

Though his victory was predicted, Sanders’ followers were nervous when the results arrived and Buttigieg began to curtail the senator’s early leadership. Their fears were based on Buttigieg’s close tenth of a percentage point victory over Sanders in the number of delegates to the State Convention in Iowa.

While talking to his followers in Nashua, New Hampshire, Buttigieg repeated his high school admiration for Sanders. “I admired Sen. Sanders as a high school student. I still respect him very much and congratulate him on his strong performance tonight,” he said.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) waves to the crowd during the 100 club dinner at SNHIU on February 8, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Scott Olson / Getty

Iowa State results came last week after days of delays due to catastrophic breakdowns with the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) reporting system. Sanders leads the state’s referendum with 2,500 votes. Based on the numbers, both candidates declared themselves winners in the country.

At the end of the New Hampshire primary surveys, former entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet officially suspended their 2020 campaigns.

Since starting his presidential campaign in November 2017, Yang has managed to evolve from a completely anonymous outside candidate to an emerging competitor in the crowded field. His decision to exit comes after a disappointing show in the Iowa Caucuses and early New Hampshire primary results. Yang, who has not decided whether to support a democratic candidate, said earlier this month that his base was most concerned with Sanders’ campaign.

Bennet, who joined the race last May, ended his offer to the presidency after months of struggling to get his campaign going. Although he secured a place for two democratic debates in June and July 2019, he was unable to qualify for subsequent debates and ultimately had his campaign on stage in the shadow of many other senators.

