Rory McIlroy is the bookmaker’s favorite who won the Genesis Invitational this week at Riviera Country Club, California.

The North Irishman, who returned to the top of the world rankings earlier this week, leads a star-studded field in which nine of the world’s ten best golfers are represented.

According to Oddschecker, McIlroy is coming to California as a 15/2 favorite to claim his first win of the year.

So far, McIlroy has only started one tournament in 2020 and finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines, California last month.

Third place was the fourth in a row in his last four starts when the 30-year-old was among the top four.

This consistency played a crucial role when McIlroy overtook Brooks Koepka to top the world rankings earlier this week and regained the top spot for the first time in more than four years.

The four-time major winner does not have a particularly good record in the Riviera Country Club. McIlroy played the event only three times and finished 20th in 2016 and 2018 and fourth last year.

After Northern Ireland, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are second and third with 9/1 and 10/1.

Thomas finished ninth at the Riviera Country Club in 2018 and second last year, coming to California in excellent shape, with three wins since August and third place at the Waste Management Open in Phoenix, Arizona last week.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the last round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 26th in San Diego, California.

Sean M. Haffey / Getty

Rahm has now finished in the top 10 on each of his last four starts, including two runners-up.

Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods follow with 14/1 and 18/1, while Patrick Cantlay is an outsider with 20/1.

Johnson has the best record of any player in the field at the Riviera Country Club after winning the event in 2017 and finishing in the top five six times.

For Woods, the Genesis Invitational, known until this year as the Genesis Open, has proven to be bittersweet.

The 44-year-old made his debut as an amateur on the PGA tour in 1992, but has never won in twelve games. Woods missed the cut in 2018 during his two starts, which he had completed on the Riviera since 2006, and turned 15 last year.

The Woods Foundation will host the tournament this year and a first win on the 18-hole course with 71 par would make Tiger with 83 titles the most successful golfer in the history of the PGA tour.

Cantlay was fourth on the Riviera two years ago and 15th last year. The number 6 in the world reached the tournament after eleventh place in the AT&T Pro-Am in Pebble Beach last week and has three top 25 positions in four starts this year.

With 22/1, Bubba Watson offered excellent value for money. The American has won the event three times and finished second in the top ten on the Riviera in his last two starts.

Justin Rose, meanwhile, is a 40-1 outsider after an overwhelming start to the year – he missed the cut in the only event he’s ever played.

However, the Englishman remains one of the best strikers on the golf ball. His fourth place on the Riviera three years ago means that he should not be underestimated.

Max Homa is probably the most fascinating of all. The 29-year-old is a 90/1 outsider, but is coming to the Genesis Invitational in great shape after making the cut in the last seven starts, including three consecutive top 15 finishes.

