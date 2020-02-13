Before the couples spread love on Valentine’s Day, women nearby and far have a moment to celebrate their most desirable relationships with their friends on Galentine Day. The unofficial holiday, which was introduced in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, will be celebrated on Thursday.

Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope was the mastermind behind Galentines Day, which was first celebrated in a 2010 episode of Parks and Recreation. “Every February 13, my friends and I leave our husbands and friends at home, and we just come and kick it in breakfast style,” said Leslie in the episode of season two.

She added, “Ladies celebrate ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, less fear. Plus Frittatas.”

Although it’s not a national holiday, as Leslie suggested when she celebrated during an episode of season four, women across the country have made it a habit to recognize Galentine’s Day with her friends.

Leslie liked to spend Galentine’s day drinking mimosa at brunch and giving her friends intricate gifts like hand-sewn pillows, but there are no real rules about how to celebrate the fictional holiday. Most importantly, the day is spent among friends.

Read on to get some ideas on how to enjoy Galentine Day.

Leila Stead and Chelsea Fryer will attend the Galentine Days “What Men Want” screening at Reading Cinemas Newmarket on February 13, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. Galentine Day is celebrated on February 13, 2020.

Jono Searle / Getty Images

Have a brunch

Take a cue from Leslie and enjoy a nice hearty brunch with your friends. Invite your mother to tell “the most romantic story ever,” just like Leslie’s mother, Marlene Griggs-Knope (Pamela Reed), did in the first “Galentine’s Day” episode of parks and recreation. Whether you order waffles in a restaurant or prepare a batch in your own kitchen, there should be some mimosa in any case.

Enjoy a movie night

Spend the Galentine day comfortably on the couch with your favorite friends. Pop some corn, snake Netflix and check out the many rom coms currently available on the streaming network, such as The Notebook, Fools Rush In, Dear John, and To All the Boys I Loved Before: P.S. I still love you. And don’t forget the handkerchiefs!

Wine after work

Who says you have to be a sommelier to do a wine tasting? Invite your best friends for a sip and share your favorite strains. Don’t you wanna break the bank on bottles? The Cote des Roses collection by Gérard Bertrand includes a refreshing Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah rosé as well as a wonderful golden Chardonnay that exudes mineral opulence. Meanwhile the Pinot Noir is classic French with a velvety texture and elegant maturity. You can have all three bottles delivered to Wine.com for only $ 14.99 each.

Train together

They say friends who sweat together stay together. Get your endorphins up and running by attending a group fitness class with your friends. Dance away the stress of a working day together at Zumba, align your chakras during candlelight yoga or get active on your pockets during the kickboxing course.

Gifts exchange

In Parks and Recreation, Leslie often showered her friends with creative gifts such as bouquets of hand-crocheted flower pens, mosaic portraits made from crushed soda bottles, and personalized essays with 5,000 words about why every friend was so great. Gifts don’t have to be nearly as time-consuming and specific as Leslie’s, but a simple sign of appreciation clearly shows how much you care about your friends.