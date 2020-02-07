Advertisement

Education Minister Betsy DeVos will personally provide the scholarship that student Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia, who attended the SOTU (State of the Union) address, can use to enroll in a school of her choice.

An email spokeswoman for DeVos confirmed to Breitbart News that the secretary Janiyah would personally pay to go to another school.

“In her personal capacity, the secretary donates her salary to various organizations and charities each year,” said Elizabeth Hill. “In this case, she will award the Janiyah grant directly to the school of her choice.”

President Donald Trump invited Janiyah and her mother Stephanie to appear for his special guests in his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening.

The president said an “inclusive society” is one that ensures that “every young American receives great education.”

“(F) or too long, countless American children are trapped in failing state schools,” he said. “To save these students, 18 states have created school options in the form of opportunity grants. The programs are so popular that tens of thousands of students remain on waiting lists. “

Janiyah attended underperforming schools in Philadelphia. Stephanie, her single mother, tried to apply for a tax credit scholarship, but since Pennsylvania Democrat Tom Wolf rejected the school choice expansion law, Janiyah’s mother was unable to send her to a better school.

“But there is more to their story,” Trump continued during his speech. “Janiyah, I am happy to let you know that your long wait is over. I am proud to announce tonight that an opportunity grant is available. It will go to you and you will soon go to the school of your choice! “

In June, Wolf vetoed what Penn Live would have said would have been a significant expansion of the Pennsylvania tax credit scholarship program.

The law, led by Mike Turzai, spokesman for the Republican House of Representatives in Pennsylvania, would have increased the number of tax credits the state grants to companies and individual donors that provide grants to children to leave public and private schools , religious or other forms of school doubled.

As USA Today reported, the waiting list for school election scholarships in Pennsylvania is currently extremely long:

According to Michael Torres, spokesman for the Commonwealth Foundation, a conservative think tank that supports school choice, there are between 40,000 and 50,000 applicants more than available grants in this state.

In Wolf’s veto message, he explained:

This legislation raises a serious question: why should the Commonwealth allow the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) to be extended to support private institutions while our current public school system remains underfunded?

We have public schools whose structure is deteriorating, which are contaminated by lead and which are occupied by teachers who are not adequately paid and overwhelmed by their responsibilities. Addressing these and other challenges should be our common priority.

In his speech on the state of the Union, Trump urged Congress to pass the Freedom Education Scholarship and Equal Opportunities Act, which grants basic, secondary, and vocational education grants by offering a federal tax credit to incentivize individuals and businesses manage to donate to charitable scholarship funds.

Although progressive groups such as the National Education Association (NEA) and their media allies often use the terms “tax credit” and “school voucher” interchangeably, there are different mechanisms for making school choices.

Tonight, Donald Trump again focused Betsy DeVos’ agenda on his #SOTU, once again endeavoring to redirect the scarce resources of public schools, in which 90% of students participate in private school voucher programs.

(Thread)

– Lily Eskelsen García (@Lily_NEA) February 5, 2020

A school voucher is a direct transfer of tax money to a closed school. Many Americans refuse school vouchers for a variety of reasons. Progressives say that vouchers relieve public schools of the financial resources they need, while conservatives note the “strings” attached to vouchers in the name of “accountability” for obtaining public funds.

With tax credit grants, however, individual or company donors provide grants for students and receive tax credits. No public funds for tax credit grants are transferred. Instead, the donor’s money goes to the student’s family. However, many constitutionalists would prefer tax credit scholarship programs to remain in the state and local government space to discourage the federal government as a whole from education.

Most Democrats are generally against school choice mechanisms because the teacher unions are against it.

