Super Bowl 2020 was remarkable for many reasons. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set up an astounding rest, the Kansas City Chiefs won an incredible victory in the second half and the commercials were top notch.

However, perhaps the most buzzworthy moment of the big game happened early – when fans realized that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were sitting during the national anthem. In the days that followed it was discussed by everyone, from fans to political commentators, until the couple finally talked about it.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z remained seated during the national anthem

The national anthem is always an important moment in every Super Bowl. The chosen artist is always someone who has earned rave reviews, and this year Demi Lovato was the recommended artist. While Lovato took her place to sing the beloved song, the camera waved over the audience, clocking everyone’s responses to her powerful vocals.

Although it is a tradition for everyone in the stands and is present at the big competition to stand up during the performance of the national anthem, fans soon noticed that Beyoncé and Jay-Z, nestled high in the stadium seats, were sitting. Almost immediately fans went to social media to talk about it, debating whether the couple was trying to make a political statement.

Everyone was talking about Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Many were upset by the fact that Beyoncé and Jay-Z, along with their eight-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, remained seated during the national anthem. Others welcomed them and pointed to the idea that they would make a strong political statement in line with Colin Kaepernick, who in particular started the protest movement within the ranks of the NFL.

Yet the association of Jay-Z with the NFL makes every possible political statement a little more difficult. After all, Jay-Z signed a deal with the NFL at the end of 2019 as a strategist for live music. The rapper’s intention was to focus on inclusiveness within the NFL.

As he said at the time: “The NFL has a great platform and it must be all-embracing. They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we could do some good. “

Jay-Z explained why he and Beyoncé were sitting during the national anthem

Although there have been a number of celebrities who have expressed their dislike of the NFL and their support for Colin Kaepernick, including Rihanna, Jay-Z and Beyoncé do not seem to fall into that category. Not long after their controversy began to make headlines, Jay-Z clarified what was happening in the Super Bowl.

During a presentation at Columbia University, Jay-Z explained that because of his deal with the NFL, he was actually “working” when he attended the event and that he and Beyoncé were not “premeditated” during the performance of the national anthem . In fact, he went on to describe how he and his wife went into artist mode during pre-show performances, discussing the singers, the sets, the sound design, and other details.

Jay-Z said they just didn’t know it was time to stand in front of the national anthem. After Lovato’s performance, Jay-Z received a phone call from a friend in which he pointed out that they could not stand and might give him a warning that they should prepare for a controversy.

As further proof that Jay-Z and Beyoncé were not going to cause a protest at the Super Bowl, the rapper said: “We would not do that to Blue and put her in that position.”

Needless to say, in Super Bowl 2021, the couple may be a little more aware that all eyes are on them.