New Delhi: The RSS said that its Secretary General Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi’s remark that rejecting the BJP is not the same as rejecting the Hindus is nothing new and that Joshi is merely reaffirming the organization’s longstanding ideology.

According to RSS, there is too much speculation about Joshi’s comment.

“It seems that some of the latest developments in CAA, NRC and NPR are used as a reference point for interpreting Bhaiyya jiHowever, he said this while answering a question, and this was neither a Suo Motu statement from him nor a statement from the RSS. “A senior RSS official said.

The official added that Joshi’s RSS comment should not be seen as a “conscious step” in sending a “signal or message to anyone”.

“There is nothing new about it. This has always been the state of RSS and Bhaiyya ji I only repeated it in response to a question, ”he said.

Joshi had commented on this when he answered a question at a program event on Sunday after giving a lecture on “Vishwaguru Bharat” in Dona Paula in Panaji.

“The problem is that most analysts view RSS from the BJP’s point of view and ignore the ideological framework to which RSS adheres,” said another senior RSS official.

“The RSS shows very clearly that politics is only a sub-function of society and cannot transform society itself. That is why we do not attach too much importance to politics. For us, the BJP is one of the three dozen organizations that are inspired by RSS. Even if you don’t support the BJP, that doesn’t mean you’re anti-Hindu, ”added the official.

Contrary to popular belief, RSS has a reach that is not limited to the BJP, which is its ideological mentee, but covers the political spectrum to confirm that it wants to unite Hindus across political ideologies.

Non-BJP leaders were also involved in RSS

In fact, after independence, the RSS worked with several political parties on several issues. The best known example is the Ram temple movement in Ayodhya.

The idea of ​​launching the movement was first launched by congress veteran Dau Dayal Khanna in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, at a public gathering organized by Hindu Jagran Manch in the early 1980s. Khanna had been the cabinet minister of state in the UP congress government, led by Chandrabhanu Gupta.

Khanna later became the first general secretary of Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi Mukti Yagya Samiti, founded in 1984 to lead the Ram temple movement.

It is interesting to see the role of a non-BJP party that started the Ram Temple movement.

A congress leader led an RSS outfit

The RSS launched a nationwide anti-conversion movement in 1981 under the umbrella of a newly founded organization – Virat Hindu Samaj.

The trigger for the outfit’s creation was the fact that a large number of Dalits had converted to Islam in Meenakshipuram in Tamil Nadu this year.

Dr. Karan Singh, a high level chairman of Congress and a former union minister in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet in the 1970s, was appointed President of Virat Hindu Samaj.

The organization secretary of the Virat Hindu Samaj was Ashok Singhal, who later became an unwavering representative of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and led the Ram temple movement.

At the time the Virat Hindu Samaj was founded, Singhal Delhi was RSS ‘Prant Pracharak. ON Pracharak is a volunteer who works full-time for the organization and remains unmarried.

When connecting between RSS and BJP

In September 2018, the RSS organized a public relations program in which the current boss Mohan Bhagwat spoke to an audience of people from all walks of life.

One of the questions that came up during the question and answer session was: “If there is no connection between RSS and politics, why do the organization secretaries in the BJP come from RSS every time? Has the RSS ever supported another political party or organization? “

Bhagwat replied, “Whoever asks for the organization secretary, Sangh gives them. No one has asked for it yet. If you want, we’ll think about it. If their thing is good we would definitely give it. Because over the course of 93 years we have not supported a party, but a policy. “

“The advantage of our support for a policy is that the political parties also benefit from it with increasing strength. Those who can take advantage take it and those who cannot take advantage are left behind. Our policy during the emergency was to act against it, but we didn’t think (Bharatiya) Jansangh should benefit from it, ”he said.

“There were people like Babu Jagjivan Ram, S.M. Joshi, N.G. Blood. There was Gopalan ji from the CPM. Everyone has the advantage. The swayamsevaks worked for everyone. There was only one election in which we supported the policies of the Ram Temple and only the BJP approved (and) so the BJP benefited from it, ”added Bhagwat.

Even the parties that had an alliance with the BJP would have the advantage of supporting the Ram Temple movement.

“So we support politics. We have not worked for a political party and we will not. If they benefit from our work, they have to think about how they can make the best of it. They do politics, not we. “

Bhagwat’s response clarifies RSS’s position on politics, political parties and elections, and shows why RSS critics hate the organization, but why RSS doesn’t hate its critics.

“Sangh never hesitates to take support from an eclectic area”

Sunil Ambekar, an RSS ideologist and Pracharak (and former organization secretary of the ABVP) leads in his bookThe RSS roadmaps for the 21st century“As an ABVP activist, I have met with political leaders from all political parties, be it the governments of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mulayam Singh or the Congress government. Dialogues were held and some of them were constructive experiences. Aside from an open political issue with absolute opposition, convergence has been noted for non-political issues. “

“The constructive work of (Sangh) Parivar organizations is supported by everyone. For example, the DIPEX (Diploma Exhibition) has been taking place for 30 years, an annual science fair organized by students and organized by the ABVP in Maharashtra, ”wrote Ambekar in the book.

“The education ministers, whether they belong to the BJP-Sena or the Congress-NCP, visited the exhibition to see which models students are demonstrating. Students with the best exhibits are often invited to the ministerial residence, where officials are also called to discuss how such work can be funded. The Sangh never hesitates to receive support from an eclectic range. That is his way of thinking, ”he wrote.

(The author is CEO of Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra and author of two books on RSS.

