On Thursday, Jet Airways announced that all international flights would be discontinued due to serious liquidity problems Pixabay

Mumbai: The bankrupt airline Jet Airways India Ltd., which was the largest in the country in terms of market value, is exposed to new warning signals to avoid liquidation difficulties. Creditors will likely be forced to extend the airline’s sale deadline on February 17, as bidders on the shortlist have not yet formed a consortium, according to people familiar with the matter. Time is running out as creditors may have to force the company into liquidation if there is no solution by mid-March.

In a breathtaking fall, the Mumbai-based airline had to shut down last year after falling victim to a price war triggered by a number of low-cost airlines. It missed payments to banks, employees and lessors.

The two selected bidders Synergy Group Corp. and Prudent ARC Ltd. had both submitted expressions of interest in January but had not yet cobbled together groups of bidders. Synergy is looking for a local partner to offer, while Prudent is looking to work with a company with international aviation experience, people said, asking not to be identified because the matter was private.

Aside from a contrary court judgment, creditors are required under India’s bankruptcy law to liquidate Jet Airways if the bankruptcy process takes more than 270 days after its approval on June 20, 2019. The 270-day period for Jet Airways is set to expire on March 16 and limits the time within which the airline can be sold outside of a liquidation process.

A third bidder had also submitted expressions of interest, a preliminary stage of the bidding process, but was disqualified by the lenders for failing to meet the threshold set for potential bidders.

Ashish Chhawchharia, the settlement professional appointed by the court to oversee the company’s bankruptcy, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Calls to the listed telephone number of German Efromovich, the founder of the Synergy Group, remained unanswered. A spokesman for Prudent ARC declined to comment. -Bloomberg

