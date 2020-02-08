Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden admitted that he would probably not win the New Hampshire area code in Friday’s New Hampshire democratic debate.

Biden reached a surprisingly low fourth place after the chaotic Iowa Caucus results were finally counted. In his opening speeches during Friday’s debate, Biden shared his lowered expectations for the next democratic primary. Moderator George Stephanopoulos asked if voters in Iowa had missed anything by favoring Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders.

“Oh, they missed nothing, it’s the long race,” said Biden. “I scored a goal in Iowa, and I’ll probably score a goal here. Traditionally, Bernie won last time with about 20 points, and it’s usually the neighboring senators who do well.”

Although he admitted that his prospects are unlikely to improve quickly in the early stages of the democratic race, Biden said he would continue to win the nomination and insisted that the first four competitions were the real “starting point”.

“I’m still there for the same reason,” said Biden. “We need to restore the soul of this country, bring the middle class back and make sure we bring people together … it’s a simple suggestion. It doesn’t matter if it’s one or the other, I’ve always got the first one considered four encounters, two area codes and two assemblies to be the starting point. “

Biden started the main season as a clear favorite, but his election numbers have dropped. The New Hampshire area codes are scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the Nevada Caucus on February 22.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will meet Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders at the Democratic Debate in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 7, 2020.

