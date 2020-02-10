Advertisement

MANCHESTER, UNITED STATES –

Former US vice president, Joe Biden, received criticism on Sunday after calling a woman a “lying dog-pony soldier” at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

In an exchange that was widely shared on social media, 21-year-old university student Georgia Moore asked the president hopefully to explain his poor performance in the Iowa caucus last week.

“It’s a good question,” Biden replied, whose status as the national leader for the Democratic nomination was shaken by a damaging fourth place in the Iowa caucuses.

“Have you ever been in a caucus?” he asked Mercer University student, who nodded.

“No, you don’t,” said Biden. “You are a lying ponym soldier with a dog face.”

Biden’s campaign press secretary Remi Yamamoto tweeted that the comment was a joke: “It’s from a John Wayne movie and he’s made it before.”

But the comment still attracted criticism online, with many Twitter users saying the comment wasn’t funny.

“If he can’t handle a simple question from one of his own supporters, how can Joe Biden record Donald Trump one-on-one for six months?” tweeted Donald Trump Jr., the son of the American president.

Moore told The Washington Post that “it was completely irrelevant whether I went to a caucus or not.”

“Joe Biden has performed incredibly poorly in this race. His inability to not answer a simple question from a university student like me only aggravates that reality,” she said.

