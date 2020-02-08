Advertisement

APPLICATION: Former Vice President Joe Biden said he interfered in politics through the civil rights movement during Friday’s eight Democratic Presidents’ main debate in New Hampshire.

EXAM: Wrong.

Advertisement

The claim that Biden has made repeatedly in his more than 40-year political career is not correct. Biden, who served as a public defender and local elected official before being elected to the Senate in 1972, was never a full-time activist, let alone a leader of the civil rights movement.

Although Biden has participated in some desegregation protests as a teenager, there is no record of him participating in any of the pivotal episodes of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. Although there is no evidence, Biden has often inflated his civil rights activist while campaigning for public office.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Biden claimed to have “marched” into the civil rights movement on his first presidential bid.

“When I marched into the civil rights movement, I didn’t march with a 12-point program,” Biden told a group of school children when they visited New Hampshire in 1987. “I marched with tens of thousands of others to change.” Settings, and we changed settings. “

However, the allegation turned out to be a lie in June, according to a New York Times report, Matt Fhabenheimer:

On more than one occasion, advisors had gently reminded Mr. Biden of the problem with this phrase: he hadn’t really marched during the civil rights movement. And more than once, Mr. Biden assured them that he understood – and still told the story.

The exaggeration, along with Biden’s propensity for plagiarism, would eventually force him to give up his offer to nominate the Democrats in 1988 before a single vote was cast.

Advertisement