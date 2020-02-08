Advertisement

Allegation: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that Medicare for All’s proposal, championed by his progressive rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), would require massive tax increases.

Verdict: Right.

Advertisement

Biden, one of the few Democrats who spoke out against universal health care in 2020, claimed the Friday main president’s debate in New Hampshire.

“It would cost more than the entire … federal budget we’re spending now,” Biden told the audience before arguing that the only way to pay for such a plan was to increase taxes on the middle class.

Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal would create a state-run, universal health care system similar to that of northern European countries. However, the most controversial aspect of the proposal is the ban on private health insurance. The bill, advocated by Sanders, would make it illegal for private insurers to sell health insurance policies that duplicate the benefits of the taxpayer-funded Medicare for All program.

The law also prohibits employers from offering cover to their employees if it complies with the offers of the federal government. Private health insurance can only be sold to private individuals or offered by employers if they offer “additional coverage” in addition to Medicare for All. Other provisions of the draft law prevent the federal government from subsidizing private insurance plans.

George Mason University’s Mercatus Center estimates that such a program would cost more than $ 32 trillion in the first decade. This amount almost corresponds to the annual budget proposed by President Donald Trump for the 2020 financial year. To fund such a large sum, most economists estimate that a new source of income would have to be created, probably through tax increases.

Advertisement