Former Vice President Joe Biden sent a defiant message shortly after a blowout at New Hampshire Elementary School.

The former vice president spoke to supporters in South Carolina, where he retired after the defeat in New Hampshire and assured on Monday that his outlook for the White House was still very credible.

“Tonight we just heard about the first two of 50 countries. Not the whole nation, not … not a quarter of the nation, but two [states], ”said Biden. “Now where I come from is the opening bell. Not the closing bell.”

Despite his self-confident demeanor, the former vice president quickly stumbled upon his claim that although “Iowa and Nevada have spoken”, his campaign should vigorously contest the next series of primaries.

However, the gaffles did not end there. While praising his support among black voters, Biden claimed that his former counterpart Barack Obama defeated an incumbent president in 2008.

The 77-year-old former vice president said:

All the Democrats who won against established companies, from Jimmy Carter to a man named Clinton and a man named Obama, my good friend. They had overwhelming African American support. Nobody won without them.

Biden made his comments shortly after the polls in New Hampshire, where his campaign broke out. Although the results are not yet final, the former vice president was firmly in fifth place with only eight percent of the vote, with more than 75 percent of the districts reporting.

The poor show everything, but assure Biden that no state delegates will be received, although his campaign and an affiliated Super-PAC have put a lot of money into the closure at the last second to avoid disaster.

The defeat in New Hampshire, where Biden still predicted a win in November, follows in fourth place in his campaign in the Iowa Caucuses. These losses, coupled with Biden’s impending monetary crisis, have led many to speculate that the former Vice President’s campaign is fading, with South Carolina likely to be either a firewall or a final blow.

“I know this will be the fight of my life,” Biden told his followers. “I can’t do it alone, I need your help to climb this mountain.”

