During ABC News’ democratic 2020 debate, former Vice President Joe Biden (D) promised not to send drug traffickers to federal prison and instead vowed that American taxpayers would “pay” to send them to rehab facilities.

“We should make sure that we don’t have anyone who goes to prison for drug-related offenses,” said Biden. “You go straight … to mandatory treatment, without prison, and we finance it. And we finance it … you don’t understand three days. It takes at least 60 to 90 days to make progress. We have to pay for that. “

Biden’s policy would mean that the nearly 74,000 drug abusers in the federal prison, 99.5 percent of whom are drug dealers and drug dealers who are bound by international criminal cartels, will be released from prison and receive a fully tax-financed rehabilitation service.

Likewise, the biden policy would ensure that all future drug traffickers and drug dealers convicted in a federal court are not sent to prison and instead sent to rehab for only about 60 to 90 days before they are released.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

