Former Vice President Joe Biden told supporters that the Democratic nomination race “had just started” after he had run out of state delegates on Tuesday after a poor performance in the New Hampshire Primary.

Biden was previously the clear front runner for the nomination, but after a surprising fourth place in the Iowa caucus, his prospects quickly faltered. Biden appeared to be fifth in New Hampshire. Almost 90 percent of the votes were counted on Tuesday evening. However, he assured a lot of followers that the strong support from non-white voters could still have exaggerated him.

“I want you all to think of a number, 99.9 percent,” said Biden to the crowd that had gathered in South Carolina on Tuesday night. “That’s the percentage of African Americans who haven’t had a choice in America yet. Another number, 99.8. That’s the percentage of Latino voters who haven’t had a choice.”

“So if you hear all these experts and experts speaking on cable television about the race, tell them it’s not over yet, man, we’re just getting started,” he added.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to viewers at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina on February 11, 2020.

Sean Rayford / Getty

Recent national surveys show that support for Biden is steadily declining, with Senator Bernie Sanders appearing to be the leader. Biden seemed to have written off his chances in New Hampshire before elementary school even started.

“I made a hit in Iowa and I will probably make a hit here,” the New Hampshire audience said during Friday’s democratic debate. “Traditionally, Bernie won about 20 points last time, and it’s usually the neighboring senators who do well.”

The former vice president foregone campaigns in New Hampshire at the last minute and instead focused on South Carolina, where the fourth democratic contest is scheduled for February 29. State surveys have given Biden a considerable head start, even though they were largely done before the peak season began.

Biden’s belief that he is unbeatably supported by non-white voters could be erroneous based on recent polls. A number of new national surveys released on Tuesday show that Sanders is a clear leader in demography, with Biden decreasing significantly among all respondents, including non-white voters.

Despite his declining polls and bleak appearance in New Hampshire, the former vice president urged his supporters in South Carolina to remember that democratic competition had only just reached the “opening bell”.

“We just heard about the first two of 50 states. Two of them,” said Biden. “Not the whole nation, not half the nation, not a quarter of the nation, not 10 percent. Two, two. Now that I come from, this is the opening bell, not the closing bell.”

Sanders won the preliminary round in New Hampshire, with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, who took a strong third place. Biden and the rest of the candidates have all failed to meet the 15 percent threshold required to earn state delegates.

