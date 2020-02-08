Advertisement

MANCHESTER, NH >> Joe Biden escalated to save his presidential campaign, escalated his criticism of Pete Buttigieg today, mocked at Buttigieg’s experience as a mayor of the city and lowered the comparisons that Buttigieg made to the last democratic president and declared : “This guy is not a Barack Obama. “

Biden’s biting attacks on Buttigieg’s relatively thin resume mark a new, more aggressive attempt to slow down the momentum of the youngest candidate in the democratic field. The 38-year-old emerged from Iowa in an effective relationship with Senator Bernie Sanders, but is confronted with questions about whether his eight-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana – a city with around 100,000 residents – has prepared him for the presidency.

“I don’t believe we’re in danger if I’m the candidate,” Biden told voters in Manchester. “I really believe we are a risk party if we nominate someone who never held a higher position than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

Buttigieg also received criticism from Sanders, who said he had billionaires “by the dozens” who contributed to his campaign.

“If you are serious about political change in America, there will be no change from someone who gets a lot of money from the CEOs of the pharmaceutical industry,” Sanders said.

Both Sanders and Buttigieg appear in a strong position in New Hampshire prior to Tuesday’s primary, while Biden has admitted that he expects to take a “hit” in the state.

The Biden campaign is urgently trying to recalibrate, shakes up its senior leadership and indicates that the former vice president is not going without a struggle. This morning the campaign posted an online video attacking Buttigieg, which was one of the heaviest intraparty widths of the Democratic primary.

The 90-second video compares the record of Biden as vice-president with the service of Buttigieg as mayor. While Biden helped President Barack Obama pass sweeping health care legislation and orchestrate a rescue operation for the automobile industry, the ad says, Buttigieg installed decorative lights on bridges and repaired sidewalks.

The inexperience of Buttigieg is one of his main vulnerabilities while voting voters about his readiness for the Oval office. He claimed that his term as mayor, in particular of a city in the Rust Belt, gives him a better sense of the concerns of voters who have to win back Democrats in 2020. But he has not yet had to defend the core of his record against the type of specific attack Biden launched.

His campaign accused Biden of playing down the work that is happening in small towns across the country, and of political despair. The campaign also emphasized criticism from other mayors across the country who said that Biden was ignoring the importance of small towns.

Buttigieg himself also gave a sharp answer this evening during a dinner of the Democratic Party in Manchester: “Americans in small rural towns in industrial communities and in the pockets of the largest cities in our country are tired of being saved to a clich of Washington politicians and ready for someone to take their vote to the US capital. “

Buttigieg calls for a generational change and his criticism of Washington has irritated some of his rivals, including Biden, who accused the former mayor of undermining the work of the Obama administration.

Buttigieg has argued that although the Obama administration had successes, the country is in a different place than four years ago and requires new leadership. He also tried to make comparisons with Obama and emphasized his ability to overcome questions about his own inexperience during the 2008 campaign.

The former vice-president made it clear today that he fits the comparison badly.

“This man is not Barack Obama,” he told reporters. “Barack Obama had laid down a clear vision of what he thought international society should look like and what the order should be. Barack Obama had explained in detail what he thought should happen with regard to the economy. “

Biden’s advisers are well aware that two weak achievements will take away Biden’s core argument: that he is the most eligible candidate in a general election round against President Donald Trump. The former vice president hopes to remain viable through South Carolina, which votes at the end of the month and is the first on the primary calendar with a large black population. Biden has questioned the entire campaign considerably better than his rivals with black voters.

Meanwhile, Buttigieg has struggled to get support from black voters, raising questions about whether his early impetus will be curbed when the campaign goes south.

“This is a diverse party,” said Biden. “It is why we are strong. Our nominee must reflect that power.”

It is not only Buttigieg that blocks the path of Biden. Sanders also seems ready for a strong show in New Hampshire, a state that he won in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points.

Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is still confronted with questions from some Democrats about whether he would harm the party in the general election. Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar led that attack, with Klobuchar being the only candidate to lend a hand in Friday’s debate when moderators asked if anyone was worried about Sanders at the top of the ticket.

“People know that I am clear and I tell them the truth,” Klobuchar said today. She also announced to voters that her campaign had raised $ 1.5 million since the debate.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts in the Senate, also needs a strong finish in New Hampshire to prove her viability of the campaign in the primary. As she talked to supporters before knocking on doors, she noted that it was three years ago that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Admonished her on the senate floor with the phrase “nevertheless, she insisted” – an expression that Warren has turned into a motto for her campaign.

“I have won invincible battles almost all my life,” she said.

