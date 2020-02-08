Advertisement

SAINT ANSELM COLLEGE, NEW HAMPSHIRE – Former Vice President Joe Biden’s spokesman Symone Sanders followed his two top rivals after the New Hampshire debate on Friday, dispelling the idea that he would throw in the towel after a lackluster appearance at the Iowa Caucus.

Sanders said:

Today we thought Vice President Biden was great. Throughout the week, people in the past have tried to write the obituary for our campaign and asked, “Is Vice President Biden still there?”, And I think he clearly delivered tonight and said he was.

She said there were two moving stock exchanges – both with Biden attacking Sanders.

“One for health care. Senator Sanders said he wrote the damn bill, but he can’t or won’t tell you how much the damn thing will cost, “she said.

She said the other was on guns. “When Vice President Biden was asked to respond to Sen. Sanders’ gun file, he found that Sen. Sanders voted five times against the Brady bill that Vice President Biden had advocated.”

She said the campaign “fully intends to compete in New Hampshire,” despite recent Sanders polls identifying it as a top candidate. But she said the campaign was looking forward to the “Nomination Competition – Nevada, South Carolina until Super Tuesday.”

“He’s here to stay, we’re still there, and I think that was reinforced tonight,” she said.

Biden was fourth in the Iowa Caucus – after Buttigieg, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Sanders argued that the first four competitions in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina should be seen as a “package”. The Biden campaign expects him to do well in South Carolina and considers it his “firewall”.

However, she admitted that Biden had “taken a lump” in Iowa. She said the campaign had no plans to submit a recount of the Iowa caucus.

When asked about the possibility that Biden could land behind Buttigieg in New Hampshire, although Buttigieg was not from the area, Sanders Buttigieg hit.

“Look, I think this state is actually a state that Pete Buttigieg is probably also pretty good at because of its demographic makeup,” she said.

She added:

Whatever happens here in New Hampshire, we continue to Nevada. We’re not giving up New Hampshire under any circumstances … We’re going to be vigorous here. Ultimately, however, I would like to remind you that since 1992 the Democratic candidate has been the person who has received a substantial number of votes in the African American community.

She then wiped the media:

That won’t happen if some people try to restrict this nomination process with Iowa and New Hampshire.

“We have to name a candidate from this party who can go from head to toe with President Trump. He has the experience of a commander who knows what he or she is talking about when it comes to politics, and I think Vice President Biden has managed to do all of this on the debate stage tonight, ”she said.

“I think voters are looking for someone who can keep up with Donald Trump and someone who knows what they’re doing. Someone who doesn’t need any on-the-job training, and I think Joe Biden has met every single point in this regard.” , added her.

When asked if Biden ever intended to come to the Spin Room – where the candidates interact with the press after the debate – she laughed and said, “Maybe. We still have a few debates ahead of us. “

So far, Biden has not entered the spinroom in any of the previous democratic debates. Although he has come to the spinroom in the past, Sanders didn’t show up on Friday while the other candidates showed up.

