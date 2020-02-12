Advertisement

A staunch AAP fan disguises his three-year-old son as Chota Kejriwal. In 2015, his daughter also dressed up as CM in Delhi.

New Delhi: Hundreds of AAP volunteers and supporters who signed Aam Admi Party danced on Tuesday at DDU Marg’s party headquarters on the Lage Raho Kejriwal campaign song, celebrating the landslide victory in Delhi ,

As the trends showed, the party was set for a massive victory for the second time in a row, and a wave of AAP workers chanting slogans “Ache Beetenge Panch Saal-Lage Raho Kejriwal” crowded with blue and white balloons, posters , Masks and giants around the party headquarters excerpts from their leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP National Congress and Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the party’s volunteers to avoid fireworks bursting to prevent air pollution during the celebrations. When the party hit the balance, the AAP fans embraced, played with the Gulal and offered “Ladoos” in an overloaded atmosphere. Several followers wrapped themselves in the tricolor and lit up with victory signs as the giant screen showed the party’s upswing. The party officials interpreted the AAP show as the victory of the development work.

The party’s supporters, who wore Tricolor, were happy with the overwhelming victory, with slogans such as “Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram”. “Delhi bach gayi (Delhi is saved),” said Jitin Singh, engineer and volunteer. “We have hardly slept in the past few months. I can’t tell you how happy we are, “he said.

Suman Kumar, another cheering party worker, said: “We knew it. We have changed the politics of this country. Now it’s Delhi, next India. “

