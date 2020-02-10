Advertisement

Hawaii Island Police have identified a 31-year-old North Kohala man who died after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck early this morning as Ira Michael De Mattos.

Police said today at around 12:26 PM that officers decided that a red Honda CBR motorcycle from 2018 heading north on the Queen Kaahumanu highway at a high speed in the opposite direction of the roadway was a vehicle near the 79-mile marker passed.

Casually, the motorcycle – whose headlight was off – swept a gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on its way south.

Mattos was taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was declared dead at 5:10 am.

The Chevrolet pickup truck was driven by a 49-year-old Kailua-Kona man. He and his two female passengers were not injured in the collision.

The police believe that speed is a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Anyone who has experienced the accident is asked to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at 326-4646 ext. 229.

Hawaii Island Police said this is the fourth traffic death on othe Big Isle this year compared to two at the same time last year.

