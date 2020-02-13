Doctors in China introduced a new method of diagnosing the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which has led to a huge increase in both the official number of deaths from the disease and the number of confirmed cases in the country at the heart of the outbreak.

Officials in Hubei Province, the region in China where the virus is believed to have entered the human population from wild animals, reported 254 new deaths and 15,152 new cases of the flu-like virus. The increase brought the worldwide death toll to at least 1,359 and the number of confirmed cases to over 60,000. Only about 400 of these patients and only two of the deaths were outside of mainland China.

The sharp increase was recorded after two days with a decrease in the number of confirmed new cases in China. The leap came when Chinese doctors used lung imaging to diagnose the disease in addition to the standard nucleic acid tests they used.

The largest group of coronavirus cases outside of China on a cruise ship that has been quarantined in Japan for almost two weeks continued to grow on Thursday. With 218 cases confirmed by the Diamond Princess, the Japanese government said it would allow some of the ship’s older passengers to land in government-provided apartments, where they would be monitored for symptoms other than the general population.

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at a cruise ship terminal on February 13, 2020 in Port Klang, Malaysia.

LIM HUEY TENG / REUTERS