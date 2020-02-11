Advertisement

File photo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah | Praveen Jain | The pressure

Text Size:

ON-

A +

Shaheen Bagh was the most frequently cited reference in the Bharatiya Janata Party election campaign in Delhi, a convenient metaphor for the polarization of elections and voters. However, Tuesday’s ruling showed us one thing: the polarization policy may not always work for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. At best, the party is a no-win game that the BJP will continue to push ahead with in the upcoming polls, in which the party has a large stake.

Advertisement

But don’t make a mistake. One important lesson that the BJP will not learn from the Delhi elections is to avoid brazen, even toxic, polarization.

The polarization of voters at the local level is in the political DNA of the BJP and has been at the core of its rise in national politics. Regardless of the results of Delhi, this strategy will continue to be the core of the BJP election campaign in Bihar, Assam and West Bengal in the coming year.

Also read: The big guns of the Congress in Delhi stare at the political oblivion after the poll

The chapter of Delhi

At the beginning of the election season, the BJP members privately admitted that the party was staring at a depressing performance, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party far ahead of the pack.

The BJP party then recognized an opportunity to make this election a face saver. Every effort has been made to conduct this election exclusively on non-development issues such as the new Citizenship Act, the Shaheen Bagh protests and the Tukde-Tukde gang.

Even senior BJP leaders, including junior finance minister Anurag Thakur and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, tried their best to polarize the elections and limit the party’s campaign to Goli and Gaali.

The BJP increased its vote share from three to seven seats and its vote share from 32.7 to 38.7 percent (according to the election commission until 4 p.m.). This is a marginal improvement for the party, but still a resounding defeat. Given that the BJP knew there was a bad chance in Delhi, the surge in polarization was more of a desperate attempt to distract attention from Kejriwal’s government talk. Modi and Amit Shah will not see the Delhi election result as a failure of their strategy. It may not have helped BJP, but it hasn’t taken much either. In fact, if Lok Sabha polls were held today, Modi would be able to sweep Delhi again.

Will voters be put off by these obvious attempts to polarize? Unlikely when you consider that the BJP polarizes every election and its political grammar is like that. If the Indian voter had a problem with polarization, the BJP 303 Lok Sabha seats would not have made it after their “infiltrators are termites”, “go to Pakistan” and “anti-national” campaigns in 2019.

The policy of polarization may have its limits, but the BJP does not fully apply the law of reducing border benefits.

Also read: How BJP’s defeat in Delhi gives allies Nitish Kumar in Bihar the upper hand

Upcoming elections

Bihar, West Bengal and Assam – three countries in which the BJP does everything it can to win – are fruitful reasons for polarization. In Bihar, where the party is in power with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Muslim population is around 17 percent according to the 2011 census. For Modi-Shahs trademark of politics, it makes perfect sense to speak together and to put the Congress RJD combine in the background for the “appeasement of minorities”. It helps the opposition that the RJD has remained a firmly secular party and has never been considered compromised on this front.

In West Bengal, Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee has already been branded as a minority complainant, and her stance against the NRC and CAA has only given the BJP more ammunition against her.

If there is one state that offers Narendra Modi and Amit Shah the most pleasant reason to polarize on communal lines, it is Assam. The state was on the brink of crisis after the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was updated and the CAA was introduced due to the large ethnic disruption boundary. The BJP has transformed the ethnic debate into a religious one and changed the language of the state conflict. As elections approach, the party will further intensify this polarization.

For the BJP – whether under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Narendra Modi or Amit Shah – polarization is an openly communal agenda and language is the brand of politics that it has relentlessly pursued and that has helped it to achieve dividends over decades. Shaheen Bagh may be behind this now, but don’t expect the BJP to find another metaphor for its fissile agenda in the upcoming elections.

ThePrint is now in the telegram. Subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram for the best reports and opinions on politics, governance and more. <noscript><iframe height="1" width="100%"></noscript>

Read the complete message

Advertisement