Bill Geist, who retired in 2018 after 31 years as a correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning”, will be inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame this spring, writes Robert Feder.

The spirit, born and raised in Champaign, Illinois, graduated from the University of Illinois and was awarded a Bronze Star for his services as a combat photographer in Vietnam.

He began his career as a reporter and columnist for the Suburban Trib and later became a columnist and best-selling author for the New York Times.

“Bill Geist’s career is a blueprint for any aspiring journalist,” said John Idler, president and general manager of ABC-WLS-Channel 7 and chairman of the IBA.

