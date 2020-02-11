Advertisement

Here is the best shot Bill Murray had last weekend at Pebble Beach Pro-Am …

The “Caddyshack” actor didn’t play well at the famous tournament in Northern California … when a fan offered him a semicircular Tequila recording – he played it and the video is funny!

Bill Murray ripped a semicircular shot of tequila from a fan on Pebble

(via Shivajoons / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/nCdFA77m0C

– Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) February 10, 2020

You can see in the clip … Murray was walking down the fairway along one of the holes when a woman with a plastic cup full of alcohol leaned over the ropes.

“Hey, Bill!” The woman screamed at him. “I have a shot of tequila for you! I know you will like it!”

Murray went straight to her, took the cup, slammed the drink, threw the empty one and went on as if nothing had happened !!!

Of course Bill is known fooling around on the golf course – especially when he’s in a bad mood – and his mid-round shot was hardly his only laughing moment from the tournament.

Will Bill play Phil one day? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9gbYX28PUM

– GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 9, 2020

On Sunday he missed a putt badly … but instead of letting it take effect, he redirected it and ran straight from the green !!

It’s illegal, but fun … and to be honest, golf should be played!

