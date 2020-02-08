Advertisement

He has conquered the world of science, and now it seems that he is entering art – at least the art of dance.

A clip by beloved science educator Bill Nye who jumps over the runway during the New York Fashion Week to the sweet melodies of Lizzo lets the internet get carried away.

Twitter user @miuyorker posted the clip, which was originally shared on TikTok, on Friday and it started quickly.

In the video, Nye shuffles and snaps his fingers at the end of a series of models while Lizzo’s reads “Juice.” Some of his fellow models catch the beat and mimic his movements.

It may be less than 20 seconds long, but the clip had more than 7 million views on Saturday afternoon.

The dance movements of Nye have not only provided pleasure, but also provided ample opportunity for memes.

“When that direct deposit strikes,” a Twitter user co-wrote the dance.

The science teacher and author walked in the fourth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show, an event at New York Fashion Week. The event was held on Wednesday to make people aware of men’s health and the detection and treatment of prostate cancer. The concept for the show is that designers make their own interpretation of “the traditional blue blazer,” according to a press release.

Nye has participated in the catwalk show in recent years. This year he was dressed in a silky blue blazer with a pattern of flowers, a piece by Canadian menswear designer Nick Graham, with whom Nye had previously worked together to design bows.

The models for the catwalk event included professional football players, musicians, TV personalities and news anchors.

