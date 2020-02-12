Hawaii News

Updated 9:48 PM

An important senate committee on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill for the sale of edible medical cannabis products in Hawaii, although it would probably take many months before those products are legally available here, even if the bill succeeds.

read more

Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star advertiser!

You read a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital subscription.

Subscribe now

Log in

Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.

An important senate committee on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill for the sale of edible medical cannabis products in Hawaii, although it would probably take many months before those products are legally available here, even if the bill succeeds.

The Ministry of Health should develop rules and regulations for issues such as dosages, ingredients, and packaging of edible cannabis products before they are made available for sale, said Rosalyn Baker, Senate Trade, Consumer Protection and Health Commission chairman.

Senate Law 2024 would allow licensed dispensaries to sell edible cannabis products, but would require functions such as child-resistant packaging and proper labeling.

Baker said she does not want to encourage medicinal cannabis patients to smoke, and patients who make their own food items such as brownies cannot be sure of the dosage they receive in each serving.

“This would be regulated,” said Baker (D, West Maui-South Maui). “It has rules, it has been tested, you will not have any contaminants, you will not have any heavy metals, you will not have any pesticides in it and you will have it dosed so you know what you will get. “

The state health department has stated in writing on the bill that its “overwhelming concern” guarantees the safety of patients and products with every food authorization.

“As demonstrated by the recent nationwide outbreak of pulmonary disease related diseases, the addition of one is

one ingredient for a product can lead to considerable

morbidity and mortality among previously healthy individuals, and medicinal cannabis patients are certified as a debilitating medical condition, “the department said in its testimony.

More than half of the state cannabis programs require prior approval of edible products and limit the ingredients or flavorings that can be used. “A third of states that are for medical use only explicitly prohibit edible products,” said the health department.

DOH is also concerned about the risk of accidental poisoning of children, and noted that there is a record of “overdose” of adults who do not realize that the effects of edible marijuana products have been delayed.

The department wants the authority to pre-approve all edible items and impose limits on ingredients, flavorings and additives, authority that Baker said was included in the amendments to the bill made Tuesday.

Health officials are also looking for the power to regulate patient product packaging, labeling and education about safe use and storage, and the department is opposed to advertising by the medical cannabis industry, according to the testimony.

The sale of cannabis food is thwarted by the Honolulu Police Department and the State Department of Transportation, with transport officials warning that the consequences of eating cannabis

Products may only be activated after a few hours.

“People eat more than the recommended portion because they don’t feel the effects immediately. The same people can get into a car and start driving, which can have serious or fatal consequences,” according to transportation officials

testimony.

The measure is supported by the Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association, which represents all eight recognized state-approved medicinal cannabis pharmacies. The association said that edibles have already been approved for medical use in 18 states.

The measure now goes to the Senate system for further investigation.