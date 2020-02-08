Advertisement

Hawaii News

Updated 10:08 p.m.

A bill to set up a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer Plus Commission to address issues related to the LGBTQ + community has received a 6-1 vote from a House Committee on Wednesday.

If the law became law, it would be the first commission of its kind in the state, supporters said. The author, Rep. Ryan Yamane (D, Mililani

Waipio

Waikele) said he was surprised that the bill was approved so quickly.

“It is not always easy to pass a bill on the first attempt and we hope that people will understand and find out. I am just happy that there is a discussion so that people can know that the government is not just taxing and making bills is, “he said. “I hope it goes forward, but the reality is that bills like this are hard to pass on.”

Michael Golojuch Jr., Chairman of the LGBT Caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawaii, said there are no statistics on LGBTQ + discrimination and violence in Hawaii, but said he is still verbally and physically attacked in Hawaii because he is openly gay .

“I have been called” fagot “and I have thrown things at me,” he said in an interview. “My favorite are the death threats that I get when my name appears too much in the media on certain topics where they will say:” You’re dying, fagot. “

He also cited statistics that LGBTQ + suicide rates are three to four times higher than those of their peers, and 85%

of LGBTQ + students have experienced verbal

Bullying.

Golojuch said there is an increase in discrimination on the mainland, but “some of it started bleeding with our current federal administration.”

“Our rights are being attacked every day at federal level,” he said.

In addition to other responsibilities, the committee recommends government measures that promote equal treatment and opportunities for members of the LGBTQ + community and promote information to members of the community about their political rights.

It is unclear how much the commission would cost. The only vote against the bill came from Rep. Gene Ward (R, Kalama

Valley-Queen’s Gate-Hawaii Kai).

Representative Joy San Buenaventura (D, Pahoa-Kalapana), Chairman of the Human Services and Homeless Committee, said there is strong support for the bill, and she hopes the bill will continue.

“There is a lot of tolerance,” Yamane said for the LGBTQ + community in Hawaii. “But we still have a long way to go.”

